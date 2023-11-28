CA: BART, Muni to receive bulk of Bay Area transit's $776 million bailout, if they address fare evasion

Nov. 26—BART and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency will receive the overwhelming majority of $776 million in state and regional subsidies for Bay Area transit — if they take certain steps to address ongoing fare evasion on their trains and buses.

The funds, which will be distributed by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission through fiscal year 2026, partially come from the Bay Area's share of the $1.1 billion transit bailout included in the California budget. The subsidies include about $300 million in regional transportation funds.

The money saves BART and the SFMTA, which operates Muni, from considering drastic service cuts — at least until 2026 — that both agencies said would have been necessary without subsidies.

BART is expected to get $352 million, or 45%, of the $776 million funding pot. SFMTA will get about $309 million, or 40%, of the funds.

The remaining 15% of the funds are set to go to other transit agencies also facing so-called fiscal cliffs, such as Golden Gate Transit ($41 million), AC Transit ($32.5 million) and Caltrain ($25.5 million).

BART and SFMTA are getting most of the region's transit subsidies because of state requirements over how the money should be doled out. The agencies' projected deficits make up about two-thirds of the Bay Area's total transit operating shortfalls in coming years, and state lawmakers said bailout funds should prioritize operators with the highest ridership and need.

While some transit lines are experiencing 2019 ridership levels, that's only a portion...

The money comes with strings attached.

Transit agencies benefiting from the subsidies must follow through on the regional coordination efforts they say are already in the works, according to the MTC. This includes uniform wayfinding across the region's 27 transit agencies, as well as integrating fare structures and coordinating schedules.

For BART, the funding is tied to the agency meeting its goal of replacing all its 715 fare gates by 2025 with hardened versions meant to deter rampant fare evasion in the system. The SFMTA must report on steps it will take to reduce fare evasion on Muni, which has seen a suspected increase in non-paying riders since the pandemic.

The boards of each transit agency set to receive the subsidies will vote on these accountability measures next month, according to the MTC.

The subsidies delay BART's financial peril by two years.

Agency officials said earlier this year, before Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the state budget, that they would have to lay off some employees and steeply cut BART service without state assistance. BART averted that doomsday scenario with state and regional subsidies that will replace the $1 billion in federal assistance they received during the pandemic.

But BART is likely to find itself in a similar position come 2026 if the agency can't find ways to cut costs and secure a long-term subsidy from Bay Area taxpayers.

It's a dire predicament for BART, which relied on fares to pay for 70% of its operations before the pandemic but has only recovered 45% of its ridership.

BART still projects a $13 million operating deficit in fiscal 2026, the same year the region's transit agencies plan to ask the region's voters to approve a long-term tax measure for operations. That deficit is smaller, though, than the annual $300 million shortfalls BART projects starting in fiscal 2027.

Some officials, including MTC commissioners, have said in recent months that they want BART officials to find ways to address the agency's operating costs, which have gone up annually since before the pandemic.

Some MTC commissioners have also said recently that the MTC, BART and the region's transit agencies should explore consolidating some of the Bay Area's operators to save costs and run transit service more seamlessly.

Reach Ricardo Cano: [email protected]; Twitter: @ByRicardoCano

