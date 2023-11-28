GA: Whitfield County officials hope to enhance transit service

Nov. 27—For decades, city of Dalton officials have looked at creating a mass transit system for the city. And each study has found the cost would be prohibitive.

But while fixed-route bus service might still be off the table, city and Whitfield County officials hope they can offer some enhanced and expanded options to local residents, possibly starting next year.

The county already operates an on-demand transit service, which runs countywide. But Jake Bearden, coordinator of the Greater Dalton Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), said data from the 2020 census found the "majority of transit's trips operated within the Greater Dalton Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA or Urbanized Area)."

The MSA is the city of Dalton and the urbanized areas surrounding it.

The MPO handles transportation planning for the Dalton metropolitan area, which also includes Murray County and part of Catoosa County.

Because most of Whitfield County Transit's trips begin and end in an urbanized area, Bearden said, " Whitfield County had to begin a transition from 5311 Rural Funds to 5307 Urban Funds. There are administrative challenges in making this transition (i.e., dual reporting until making the transition), however, the Federal Transit Administration releases a larger funding pool for urban grants."

"With the additional funds being available, the city of Dalton expressed interest in expanding their partnership with Whitfield County to incorporate new elements into the service," Bearden said. "In late 2024 to early 2025, there could be an additional two vans that are made available in the serviced area for a true on-demand response service. This is dependent on what our area is awarded."

The county currently offers on-demand transit service, but that is in conjunction with scheduled contractual obligations with local organizations, such as the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services and the Whitfield County Senior Center.

"The two new buses would not have any regularly scheduled trips, and (would) be available to those who were needing a ride in the moment," Bearden said. "The 5307 program funds 90% of capital requests, and 50% of operating costs. Some operating costs qualify for 80% reimbursement, and we will know more about those costs when we receive a contract."

City Administrator Andrew Parker said the cities of Gainesville and Valdosta have similar services.

"These programs have received very positive feedback from their respective communities and have received many accolades locally and on the federal level," he said. "These programs use an app to book rides and function similar to private ride share services which are convenient and affordable to the public. Typically, the vehicles are mid-size passenger vans as opposed to large transit shuttle buses."

Bearden said those federal funds are typically awarded in late February or early March, so city and county officials should know then how much they are receiving.

"While statistics show the majority of trips are within the urbanized boundary, the same services would still be offered anywhere in Whitfield County," said Bearden. "Those who utilize transit services every day will see no changes. The citizens of Whitfield County, including those within all city limits, should expect only positive changes.

Bearden said the transit service hours, Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., should remain the same but could change depending on demand.

