NY: MTA opens trio of new elevators at Park Slope F/G station in Brooklyn

Three new elevators at the Seventh Ave. F and G train station in Park Slope, Brooklyn, will make it easier for straphangers to get to the platform, MTA officials said Tuesday.

“This was a long time coming,” MTA Chairman Janno Lieber said at a press conference near the station’s entrance touting the transit agency’s latest efforts to increase accessibility on the subway system.

“Over the years the Park Slope community has pushed hard to make this station accessible, and we have delivered, with three brand-new elevators,” Lieber said.

The Seventh Ave. station is one of several in the area that lacked adequate access subway customers, said Quemuel Arroyo, the MTA’s chief accessibility officer.

“We’re on a stretch of the F and the G that, until last week, had eight inaccessible stations in a row,” Arroyo said.

The three new elevators make the Brooklyn stop the seventh subway station to receive accessibility improvements from the transit agency this year.

Lieber said MTA hopes to complete five more stations by the end of the year.

An additional station, the Hoyt St. stop on the No. 2 and No. 3 lines received an elevator this fall built by the downtown Brooklyn Macy’s store, which owns one of the station’s entrances.

The MTA committed to making 95% of the city’s 472 subway stations accessible to riders in wheelchairs and other mobility devices after it settled a pair of lawsuits last year.

Lieber said an additional 27 station accessibility projects are now under construction.

The agency’s current capital plan earmarks $5.2 billion for accessibility improvements in 66 stations.

Jamie Torres-Springer, MTA’s head of construction and development, said that Tuesday’s announcement was personally important to him.

“When my now-14-year-old daughter was born, we lived [around the block] on Eighth Ave.,” he said. “I personally have carried a stroller up and down these very stairs, hundreds of times.”

