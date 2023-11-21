CA: Capitol Corridor train route now allows pets. You have to follow these rules — and pay

Here’s some good news for holiday travelers.

You can now travel with your pets on board Amtrak Capitol Corridor trains, according to a Nov. 16 news release.

The intercity rail service connects Northern California urban centers stretching from Sacramento to Silicon Valley, with stops including San Francisco, Oakland and Berkeley.

“We are thrilled to provide this new service on our trains,” said Rob Padgette, Capitol Corridor managing director, in the release. “This holiday season will be more enjoyable knowing passengers have the option to bring their furry friends onboard with them along the entire route.”

Amtrak helped Capitol Corridor implement the “highly requested passenger service,” the release said.

What kinds of pets are allowed on Capitol Corridor trains?

Capitol Corridor’s new policy allows passengers to travel with dogs and cats that weigh less than 20 pounds.

“When at the station, your pet must always travel in a carrier, which counts as one piece of carry-on baggage,” the Capitol Corridor’s website said.

On board the train, the carrier must be stowed under the seat.

The combined weight of your pet and carrier must total 20 pounds or less.

The maximum size of the carrier is 19 inches long, 14 inches wide and 10 inches high.

Where can pets go while on board?

Pets are allowed in all cars under the new policy with the exception of the Quiet and Café cars.

“We welcome a maximum of six pets per train,” the Capitol City site said.

That doesn’t include service animals — animals trained to perform specific tasks for people with disabilities.

How much does it cost to travel with my pet?

It costs $29 per pet to travel one-way with your furry friend.

“Booking needs to happen in advance,” the Capitol Corridor site said, and only one pet reservation is allowed per customer.

According to the site, pets cannot be booked with multi-ride tickets or bus connections, and cannot travel with unaccompanied minors.

“To confirm pet eligibility, all customers must read and sign a pet release and indemnification agreement for each travel segment,” Capitol Corridor said.

For more information about the pet travel policy, visit capitolcorridor.org/pets.

