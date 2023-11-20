NY: Ulster County Legislature seeks members for transit advisory committee

Nov. 18—KINGSTON, N.Y. — The Ulster County Legislature is seeking to fill seats for members of the public to the newly established Transit Riders and Intermodal Advisory Committee.

The committee is a 13-member board tasked with making recommendations on improvements to the public transportation system to the Ulster County Legislature and Ulster County Area Transit.

There are seven seats available to regular public transit riders and four seats for members of community or philanthropic organizations who advocate for people in need of public transit.

"In drafting this Legislation, we sought to make clear that the voices of everyday riders need to be heard regarding changes to routes, updates to signage and stops and other improvements coming from the public," Legislator Phil Erner, D- Kingston, the author of the resolution creating the advisory committee, said in a press release. "I thank my colleagues for recognizing the necessity of this Advisory Committee and the seat at the table required for those who do not have personal vehicles."

Added Legislator Legislator Laura Petit, D- Esopus, "This Resolution was the product of a number of meetings held across Ulster County seeking input from residents and riders about our existing public transportation system and what improvements can be made to ensure that those who do not have personal vehicles are able to shop, get to medical appointments, attend public meetings and commute to work."

Petit is chairwoman of the Public Works, Capital Projects & Transportation Committee and co-author of the transit advisory committee resolution. "I look forward to seeing this commission's seats filled so progress is made on improving our public transportation system," she said.

Those interested in applying for a committee seat can apply online. Applications are strongly encouraged to be submitted by Thursday, Nov. 30.

