TX: Whitmire, Jackson Lee promise different investments in Houston transportation

Nov. 16—Leaning into decades of experience in elected office, Houston mayoral runoff candidates offered differing perspectives Wednesday of mobility in the city, both promising new spending but in distinct areas apart from their opponent.

The comments, to a roomful of mostly engineering and development officials, came at the first forum attended by both U.S. Rep Sheila Jackson Lee and State Sen. John Whitmire since they qualified for the runoff election following the Nov. 7 election. Unlike the sometimes crowded and contentious forums held prior to the general election, the forum by Transportation Advocacy Group — Houston Chapter was a one-on-one session, but both candidates focused on their own agendas as opposed to challenging one another.

Voters return to the election booth on Dec. 9, with the mayoral race and seven city council seats on the ballot in Houston. Various polls prior to the general election have shown Whitmire the frontrunner. In the Nov. 7 general election, he was the top vote-getter, receiving 42.5 percent of the vote, compared to Jackson Lee's 35.6 percent.

Stressing the need for wholesale improvements in the way the city provides services, repairs streets and communicates with neighborhoods, Whitmire pledged a $5 billion plan for infrastructure improvements that he would detail during the truncated runoff election. Those specifics, however, will have to wait.

"What we first have got to do is get the confidence of the people of Houston that we are spending their money wisely," Whitmire said, adding that wasteful projects and poor oversight have eroded faith in city services.

After 50 years in state government, Whitmire said he was "uniquely qualified" to bridge the Republican-led state government and the Democrat-dominant Houston political climate so the city and region cooperate.

Parroting his language back at him, Jackson Lee quipped her time in Congress and previous time on Houston's city council made her "even more uniquely qualified," to leverage federal and state dollars to address regional and citywide transportation needs.

" Houston has not received the monies it should receive from the federal government," Jackson Lee said, noting her own success at securing funding for Metropolitan Transit Authority projects and some city priorities.

Should they take the reins of the city and secure funding, however, the two candidates highlighted different spending they would make. While both said focus on flooding would be a priority, Whitmire outlined the need for improved street conditions and improving trips from suburban communities into the city core, while Jackson Lee touted public transit and the need for more residents inside and outside the city limits to have easy access to transit.

Within those broader differences in focus were some stark divides, including over the role of technology and the planned expansion of Interstate 45 from downtown Houston north to Beltway 8.

Asked what role new technologies such as air-taxis and pilotless passenger drones could have on movement in the area, Whitmire said the city needs to focus on its streets, not its skies.

"It probably going to be someone else's problem," he said of nurturing the new technologies.

Jackson Lee was much more willing to engage in replacing the solo-trip in a car or truck.

"Never close the door on any mode of transportation," she said.

Jackson Lee was also more open to an ongoing discussion of I-45, which has been a divisive issue in the Houston area over the past five years. The planned widening, which includes a total remaking of the downtown freeway system, remains on course for construction to start next year.

Jackson Lee said she was "grateful" the project was back on track after a two-year pause — her concerns, fielded to federal officials, led to the pause but she also worked with the Texas Department of Transportation to find solutions — but also stressed the need for the project to uphold its commitments.

Whitmire, meanwhile, blamed "anti-45 activists" for the price of the project increasing from $7 billion to $10 billion and drawing out the delay in the hopes of spiking the project.

"Protesting and raising your voice is not a solution to 45 expansion," Whitmire said.

Jackson Lee, who has praised the organizers who identified problems with the initial freeway design and its effects on air quality, access and lost properties, said the difference in definitiveness on the expansion aptly showcased the mayoral election.

"Who is the innovative person that can see the world in a manner that does not throw darts about disagreements in the city?," Jackson Lee said.

The challenge for Houston's next mayor, broadly, is how Houston will move in the future and what the city can do to facilitate both better built infrastructure such as streets and pipes and the transportation options more Houstonians — and future city residents — expect.

"Transportation is the key to giving more time to people for their families," said Mustafa Tameez, chairman of TAG.

The forum was designed to give the duo time to outline their priorities, with answers limited to two minutes each — a longer than typical amount of time for a more complete answer.

What remains uncertain, after a low turnout in the general election, is how many Houstonians are listening. Roughly 250,000 Houstonians voted in the general election, moderator Nancy Sims said.

"That is painful participation by our citizenship," Sims said, joking that the city should tie response times to 311 service calls to whether the caller voted in the election.

"If you voted you get your call answered more quickly," she said.

