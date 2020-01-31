CA: New RTD chief makes a smooth transition

Jan. 30--STOCKTON -- Because of her extensive experience working at San Joaquin Regional Transit District, Gloria Salazar said her transition into the role as agency leader has been relatively smooth.

Salazar was officially named RTD's new chief executive officer last week, taking over for Donna DeMartino, who announced her resignation last month.

"There are a lot of things that need to be done at RTD," Salazar said Tuesday. "I know the challenges we face and all the players involved, and that makes this transition easy for me. And because our infrastructure is great and has been for years, I don't have to worry about our buildings or structures failing."

Salazar has nearly three decades of experience in the transit industry, including 18 of those with RTD as its deputy CEO.

During her tenure as second-in-command, RTD made numerous upgrades to its infrastructure, opening the Downtown Transit Center at 421 E. Weber Ave., where administrative offices and the agency's main hub are located.

The agency opened the $5.1 million Regional Transportation Center in 2015 at 2849 E. Myrtle Street in Stockton, which houses a 91,000-square-foot maintenance building, as well as operations, wash and fuel and brake buildings. The site also houses RTD's entire fleet of buses.

In addition, RTD opened its Union Transfer Station, located near First and Second streets in south Stockton.

With these structural additions, Salazar said she can now focus on the internal operations of the agency, which includes working to increase RTD's budget and funding.

She said following the recession of 2006, the agency's funding was not increasing. As deputy CEO, she approached the board of directors to approve a $43 million budget in fiscal year 2008-09. She said the agency's budget is only now reaching that level of funding.

"One of my top goals is to look into how we conduct business and make sure we're making the right decisions moving forward, whether it's about who we hire, the new technology we implement and the way we design things, " Salazar said. "Right now, we have the right amount of technology to give us the right amount of data that we need to make those decisions."

Salazar also wants to make sure RTD's employees are well-versed in the newest technologies, laws and procedures in order to better serve riders and customers.

"We need to provide our employees with the resources they need, the training and education to do their jobs effectively," she said. "Things change. Technology changes. We need to be certain that our employees have the education they need to keep up with those changes."

Another goal Salazar would like to accomplish is to make the entire RTD fleet either electric or zero-emission vehicles by 2025.

While the transition from deputy to CEO has been smooth thus far, Salazar has already faced concern from transit customers.

In recent weeks, RTD customers learned that the agency's intercity bus program -- a series of routes that connect residents of Lodi, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Lathrop and Ripon to Stockton -- was on the chopping block.

The consideration to scale back the program arose as RTD has reportedly seen a decline in fare revenue over the last few years.

Possible causes of the decline in fare revenue have been attributed to a dip in enrollment at San Joaquin Delta College's Stockton campus, alternative transportation options including Uber and Lyft, and an improving economy that has enabled people to purchase cars, the agency said.

Last year, RTD struggled to keep the program afloat with an operating cost of nearly $2.9 million. According to the agency's annual financial report, it received more than $1.4 million from Measure K, had ride fare revenues of $139,512, and received an allocation of $359,783 from federal grant 5311, which left RTD operating the intercity program at a deficit of $934,838.

The RTD Board of Directors recently held a public hearing to field concerns from its customers, and Salazar said the agency is now rethinking its decision.

"We are highly reconsidering that decision," she said. "At its last meeting, the board's resolution was changed, and authorized the board to allow RTD to conduct public hearings about the matter."

Born and raised in the Philippines, Salazar earned her bachelor's degree in accounting, magna cum laude. In 1987, she left behind a career as an accountant to come to the United States. She completed a master's in business administration and started her transit career at Sacramento Regional Transit District nearly 30 years ago.

"I'm really very blessed that everyone has made this change easy for me," she said. "We have a very supportive board who is familiar with me, and we have employees who are all very committed to and knowledgeable about the industry and RTD. I know we will be doing our best to provide safe and reliable transit throughout the county."

