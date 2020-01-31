CA: New RTD chief makes a smooth transition

Salazar has nearly three decades of experience in the transit industry, including 18 of those with RTD as its deputy CEO.

Wes Bowers
Lodi News-Sentinel, Calif.
Jan 31st, 2020

Jan. 30--STOCKTON -- Because of her extensive experience working at San Joaquin Regional Transit District, Gloria Salazar said her transition into the role as agency leader has been relatively smooth. 

Salazar was officially named RTD's new chief executive officer last week, taking over for Donna DeMartino, who announced her resignation last month.

"There are a lot of things that need to be done at RTD," Salazar said Tuesday. "I know the challenges we face and all the players involved, and that makes this transition easy for me. And because our infrastructure is great and has been for years, I don't have to worry about our buildings or structures failing."

Salazar has nearly three decades of experience in the transit industry, including 18 of those with RTD as its deputy CEO.

During her tenure as second-in-command, RTD made numerous upgrades to its infrastructure, opening the Downtown Transit Center at 421 E. Weber Ave., where administrative offices and the agency's main hub are located.

The agency opened the $5.1 million Regional Transportation Center in 2015 at 2849 E. Myrtle Street in Stockton, which houses a 91,000-square-foot maintenance building, as well as operations, wash and fuel and brake buildings. The site also houses RTD's entire fleet of buses.

In addition, RTD opened its Union Transfer Station, located near First and Second streets in south Stockton.

With these structural additions, Salazar said she can now focus on the internal operations of the agency, which includes working to increase RTD's budget and funding.

She said following the recession of 2006, the agency's funding was not increasing. As deputy CEO, she approached the board of directors to approve a $43 million budget in fiscal year 2008-09. She said the agency's budget is only now reaching that level of funding.

"One of my top goals is to look into how we conduct business and make sure we're making the right decisions moving forward, whether it's about who we hire, the new technology we implement and the way we design things, " Salazar said. "Right now, we have the right amount of technology to give us the right amount of data that we need to make those decisions."

Salazar also wants to make sure RTD's employees are well-versed in the newest technologies, laws and procedures in order to better serve riders and customers.

"We need to provide our employees with the resources they need, the training and education to do their jobs effectively," she said. "Things change. Technology changes. We need to be certain that our employees have the education they need to keep up with those changes."

Another goal Salazar would like to accomplish is to make the entire RTD fleet either electric or zero-emission vehicles by 2025.

While the transition from deputy to CEO has been smooth thus far, Salazar has already faced concern from transit customers.

In recent weeks, RTD customers learned that the agency's intercity bus program -- a series of routes that connect residents of Lodi, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Lathrop and Ripon to Stockton -- was on the chopping block.

The consideration to scale back the program arose as RTD has reportedly seen a decline in fare revenue over the last few years.

Possible causes of the decline in fare revenue have been attributed to a dip in enrollment at San Joaquin Delta College's Stockton campus, alternative transportation options including Uber and Lyft, and an improving economy that has enabled people to purchase cars, the agency said.

Last year, RTD struggled to keep the program afloat with an operating cost of nearly $2.9 million. According to the agency's annual financial report, it received more than $1.4 million from Measure K, had ride fare revenues of $139,512, and received an allocation of $359,783 from federal grant 5311, which left RTD operating the intercity program at a deficit of $934,838.

The RTD Board of Directors recently held a public hearing to field concerns from its customers, and Salazar said the agency is now rethinking its decision.

"We are highly reconsidering that decision," she said. "At its last meeting, the board's resolution was changed, and authorized the board to allow RTD to conduct public hearings about the matter."

Born and raised in the Philippines, Salazar earned her bachelor's degree in accounting, magna cum laude. In 1987, she left behind a career as an accountant to come to the United States. She completed a master's in business administration and started her transit career at Sacramento Regional Transit District nearly 30 years ago.

"I'm really very blessed that everyone has made this change easy for me," she said. "We have a very supportive board who is familiar with me, and we have employees who are all very committed to and knowledgeable about the industry and RTD. I know we will be doing our best to provide safe and reliable transit throughout the county."

___

(c)2020 the Lodi News-Sentinel (Lodi, Calif.)

Visit the Lodi News-Sentinel (Lodi, Calif.) at www.lodinews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.


More in Management
Denver Rtd
Denver RTD Board of Directors selects Paul Ballard as interim general manager and CEO
Ballard has more than 45 years of experience leading transit systems including Trinity Metro, Nashville MTA and Regional Transportation Authority of Middle Tennessee.
Jan 29th, 2020
John Henry
John Henry joins APTA as CFO
Henry comes to APTA from Jefferson County, Ala., where he oversaw budget management, purchasing, revenue and economic/workforce development.
Jan 28th, 2020
Innotrans
InnoTrans announces Eurailpress career boost
The new career pitch format puts job candidates center stage.
Jan 27th, 2020
Hdr
HDR hires new transit-planning expert to bring new mobility outlook to the firm
Todd Hemingson has been chosen for the position.
Jan 27th, 2020
Lossan
LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency names new managing director
Donna DeMartino has been chosen for the role.
Jan 27th, 2020
L.A. Metro announces new executive appointments to its senior leadership team
The seven new hires will oversee system security and law enforcement, auditing, risk management and sustainability, among other things.
Jan 27th, 2020
Toronto Pearson Airport and Toronto Union Station are connected by the Union Pearson Express; an agreement between Metrolinx and GTAA will explore other transit connections to the airport.
Metrolinx, GTAA sign cost-sharing agreement to study improved transit-airport connections
Metrolinx and the Greater Toronto Airports Authority are building on their shared commitment of improving how people move to and from the airport.
Jan 27th, 2020
NY: Another subway honcho follows NYC Transit chief Andy Byford out the door
Pete Tomlin, who Byford poached from Toronto last year to modernize the subway's outdated signals, told transit officials he intends to leave, Metropolitan Transportation Authority spokesman Ken Lovett said Friday.
Jan 27th, 2020
GA: Gwinnett commission gets transit plan, will decide if it makes ballot
Whether voters get to cast their ballots this year on transit expansion in Gwinnett County is now up to county commissioners.
Jan 27th, 2020
CA: Bay Area traffic is terrible, so why are fewer people taking transit?
Ridership across the Bay Area’s public transportation systems fell by 5.2 percent between 2016 and 2018, according to a study from UCLA’s Institute of Transportation Studies, with the region’s residents taking 27.5 million fewer transit trips per year.
Jan 24th, 2020
Richards speaking at an event prior to her being named general manager of SEPTA.
PA: Leslie Richards has taken over as SEPTA's general manager. She's all ears.
Richards, who comes from a planning background, is passionate about a lot of things. She cares about equity and accessibility, community engagement, easing congestion, as well as the environment and sustainability.
Jan 24th, 2020
Byford, right, was well known for his ability to connect with and engage employees throughout the organization. He is shown shaking hands with Train Operator Cory Hodge, who operated the first train to stop at WTC Cortlandt subway station in September 2018.
Andy Byford resigns as president of NYCT
The news broke at an MTA Board meeting where Byford expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve New York.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Nj Gov Twitter
New Jersey Gov. celebrates milestone for latest class of NJ Transit locomotive engineers
The governor also announced the FY2021 budget proposal won’t include fare hikes for commuters.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Fta
FTA announces NOFO for FY2020 Low-No Program
Proposals will be accepted through March 17.
Jan 23rd, 2020