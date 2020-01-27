NY: Another subway honcho follows NYC Transit chief Andy Byford out the door

Clayton Guse
New York Daily News
Jan 27th, 2020

Jan. 24--The MTA's subway signals expert is joining NYC Transit head Andy Byford in heading for the agency's exit door. 

Pete Tomlin, who Byford poached from Toronto last year to modernize the subway's outdated signals, told transit officials he intends to leave, Metropolitan Transportation Authority spokesman Ken Lovett said Friday.

Tomlin and Byford worked together at the Toronto Transportation Commission.

Tomlin's resignation letter was not immediately available. Byford announced his resignation Thursday during an MTA board meeting.

"The departure was expected as Pete was hired by Andy a little over a year ago. We thank Pete for his service and wish him well in the future," said MTA spokeswoman Abbey Collins.

Tomlin changed course from Thursday, when he told reporters and other MTA officials that he had no plans to leave the agency. He made those comments hours after Byford announced his resignation at an MTA board meeting.

When Tomlin was hired last year, Byford crowed: "We've got the plan, we've now got the man. Now we need the money."

The money came through the passage of the MTA's $51.5 billion 2020-2024 capital plan -- but the pair never got the opportunity to spend it.

Byford and Tomlin were poised to oversee $7 billion worth of construction efforts to upgrade the signals on six key stretches of the subway over the next five years.

Oversight of those projects was initially taken away from the duo as a part of a transformation plan pushed forward by Gov. Cuomo last year, but they regained control of the work after Byford issued another letter of resignation in October, which he quickly rescinded.

It's unclear how long two other key members of Byford's team will remain at the MTA. 

Alex Elegudin, an accessibility advisor brought on by Byford in 2018 told MTA officials he has no plans to leave, said a source at the agency. Sarah Meyer, NYC Transit's chief customer officer hired by Byford in 2017, also told officials she will remain at her post, the source said.

Mayor de Blasio on Friday rued Byford's departure from the agency, and said he'd try to persuade him to stay.

"Andy Byford is the first person in memory to turn around and make something work," de Blasio said.

"We should not be talking about him in the past tense," the mayor said. "I think we should get him back."

With Anna Sanders

