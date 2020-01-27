NY: De Blasio wants Byford back, closes door on idea of city control of subways

Jan. 25--Mayor de Blasio lamented the departure of outgoing subway and bus chief Andy Byford on Friday as he tapped the brakes on the idea of a city transit takeover.

Sounding wistful, de Blasio heaped praise on the departing transportation guru and the strides he made in reforming the perpetually problem-plagued subway and bus system during his weekly radio appearance on WNYC.

"Andy Byford is the first person in memory to turn around and make something work," de Blasio said during his weekly WNYC radio appearance. "We should not be talking about him in the past tense. I think we should get him back."

De Blasio would like to persuade Byford to change his mind and rescind his resignation -- but he admitted that whether Byford stays or goes is ultimately up to Byford and Cuomo.

"It comes down to the state to see what it's going to take for him to stay," the mayor said. "New Yorkers want him to stay."

Byford, dubbed "traindaddy" by transit fans who credit the Brit with improving on-time subway performance, cited the limits placed on him by a Cuomo-led restructuring of the Metropolitan Transit Authority as the main reason for his resignation.

De Blasio also pushed back on renewed talk of a city takeover of the subways and buses, saying he would be wary of the state's continued influence and its ability to withhold funds.

"Going from a system that's run by the state, has been for decades and decades, absolutely dependent on funding only the state can provide, and then believing that the state will consistently provide it [funding] no matter what's going on at the state level -- I'm not falling for that one," he said.

City Council Speaker Cory Johnson said Thursday that municipal transit control could have prevented Byford from stepping down.

But Cuomo, who last year threatened to cut state funding to NYC Transit, remains skeptical of the idea.

"I don't know how that would work," the governor said Thursday. "I don't know how you could operate it outside of the MTA and I don't know how you could pay for it, because there's all sorts of cross subsidies."

___

(c)2020 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.