MA: Lowell celebrates $22 million in energy-efficient funding

A Lowell Regional Transit Authority state-of-the-art hybrid-electric bus is already running routes on city streets, carrying passengers to and from their destinations in a vehicle that LRTA staffer David Westcott says “rides like a Cadillac.”

“I’ve been driving buses for 25 years,” he said, before a ceremony celebrating the $6.8 million in federal funding to bring six more of the energy-efficient buses into service within the next two years. “It’s a lot smoother ride, and it cuts down on pollution. It’s beautiful.”

Local, state and federal leaders attended a Wednesday afternoon event in the courtyard of Lowell High School celebrating nearly $22 million in federal money for what U.S. Sen. Ed Markey called a “clean energy revolution.”

He was joined on the podium by U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan, City Manager Tom Golden and Lowell Public Schools Superintendent Liam Skinner, as UMass Lowell Chancellor Julie Chen, city councilors, School Committee members, state representatives and others sat in the audience.

“Lowell is the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution,” Markey said. “Today, the city is the heart of the clean energy revolution — a revolution powered not by the churn of the Merrimack River, but by a rush of federal dollars flowing into Lowell.”

In addition to the nearly $7 million for the LRTA, the federal delegation of Markey, Trahan and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren also shepherded another $15 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law monies to LPS to make energy-efficiency upgrades to school HVAC systems.

Since 2020, the delegation has moved more than $320 million into Lowell, including $21.4 million in RAISE grants for four bridges, funding for the Rourke Bridge, digital equity partnership projects and brownfield grants.

The LRTA funding will support the transition from diesel-powered buses to hybrid-electric, a cleaner technology that Markey said would not only protect the climate, but also the health of riders and of residents along major transit corridors.

“Riders who rely on LRTA, especially those who are the highest users of public transit, are riders of color and lower income and those with disabilities,” he said. “These buses will be more reliable and better for our climate.”

The hybrid buses, said LRTA General Manager George Anastas, will save money on diesel fuel.

“So there’s a big cost savings going forward,” he said. “Plus people love the bus and love the look on the outside, and they like to support saving energy. It’s another reason to ride the bus.”

The bus is branded with a clean energy message.

Energy efficiency and climate resilience was the goal of the U.S. Department of Energy’s 2024 Renew America Schools Grant Program for the district’s schools, 80% of which lack cooling systems.

The upgrades, said Markey, will put LPS buildings “at the top of the class,” which will lead to “more learning and less fossil fuel burning.”

Trahan called the improvements “long overdue” and said the goal was to ensure that schools don’t need to close due to climate extremes.

“This funding gives Lowell schools the resources and facilities they need to help our children get the high-quality education they deserve,” she said. “It’s an exciting time to call Lowell home.”

Both Golden and Skinner credited partnerships and intentional collaboration for the unprecedented federal funding that has come into the city in the past years.

They gave thanks to the delegation and shout-outs to Lowell Sustainability Director Katherine Moses for her work in applying for the energy facility grant.

“She knows how to fight for it and get it,” Golden said.

In previous reporting, Moses said $1 million will be used to do energy audits at 23 of the district schools, which will help to identify HVAC and other needs. From that process, the city will create a strategic plan, which will direct up to $14 million to improvements for school facilities.

“I’m gratified by the level of intentional collaboration and partnerships,” Skinner said. “The culture of working together to make sure we’re successful in our city schools. Government works for us when people work together.”

The LRTA hybrid bus is running routes throughout the city. Riders who want to experience the bus are invited catch it at the Gallagher Transit Terminal on Thorndike Street.

“We’re happy to bring this vehicle to our customers,” LRTA Administrator Dave Bradley said. “I think the hybrid electric is moving us in the right direction.”

