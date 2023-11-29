CA: UC Santa Cruz gets boost in Metro service with extra-long buses

Nov. 27—SANTA CRUZ — In response to a significant surge in ridership at UC Santa Cruz, a local transit agency has begun rolling out a new fleet of specialized buses it believes can meet the moment.

Santa Cruz Metro has secured a total of 12 extra-long, articulated buses that it will tap for service at the university after reporting that ridership is up almost 30% compared to this time last year. According to a Metro release, at the start of UCSC's fall term Metro carried an average of 13,409 riders per day compared to 10,349 in September of 2022.

The local agency has already deployed four of its 60-foot buses on campus, looking like gigantic accordions on wheels, with six more that are expected to be put into service by the end of the year and two that will be kept in reserve.

"UCSC students, faculty, and staff are our largest population of riders and we appreciate their commitment to environmentally friendly transportation," said Metro Board Chair and Santa Cruz City Councilmember Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson in the release. "That's why it was so important for Metro to act quickly to secure more fleet capacity and ensure everyone who wants to ride the bus has a chance to do so."

For years the university has been the local agency's most high-use region in the county with UCSC riders constituting 70% of Metro's total ridership systemwide. Metro's board has set a goal of doubling its ridership to 7 million annual rides within five years.

In an effort to meet these lofty plans and the boost in ridership at UCSC, Metro struck an agreement with the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System to purchase 10 of the articulated compressed natural gas buses to augment two that Metro already owns. Two of those buses from San Diego were put into use the second week of classes and another three are expected to arrive and begin service on campus within the next week or so.

According to a Santa Cruz Metro spokesperson, the first three articulated buses from San Diego were purchased Oct. 16 at $9,000 per bus. The local agency said it will pay for the remaining buses as they are received.

Asked about Metro's pledge to exclusively purchase zero-emission buses moving forward, a Metro spokesperson told the Sentinel in an email, "The directive is to only make new bus purchases with (zero-emission buses) but since these buses are used it does not apply."

The advantage of articulated buses is evidenced by their visibly folded, flexible exterior. The buses can accommodate as many as 90 passengers while a traditional 40-foot bus can carry about 51.

Moreover, in an effort to make the oddly shaped vehicles stand out even further, Metro will be looping them into its One Ride at a Time campaign by wrapping them in iconic images of Monterey Bay wildlife by photographer-writer duo Frans Lanting and Chris Eckstrom. University riders can expect to see imagery of sea lions, kelp forest and sea jellies gliding across campus among the crowds of students and faculty.

This is not the only major move Santa Cruz Metro has made this year when it comes to its fleet of vehicles. In September, the Metro board signed off on an $87.4 million purchase of 57 hydrogen-powered, fuel-cell electric buses that will largely serve the Watsonville area. However, included within this purchase was nine more articulated buses that will eventually serve the UCSC campus. The buses are expected to arrive about 10 to 16 months from now.

___

(c)2023 the Santa Cruz Sentinel (Scotts Valley, Calif.)

Visit the Santa Cruz Sentinel (Scotts Valley, Calif.) at www.santacruzsentinel.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.