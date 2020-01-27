OK: Norman buses may get facelift

Jan. 26--Norman's public transit buses could become rolling works of art depending on how negotiations go to rebrand them.

Public Works Director Sean O'Leary and Public Transit Coordinator Taylor Johnson sought input from the city council during a study session Tuesday. They updated members on everything from branding and funding to consideration of fares and rider policies.

Councilwoman Alexandra Scott suggested the fleet reflect an aspect of Norman culture -- the arts.

"I think it would be pretty rad if we commissioned local artists, graffiti the buses in some sort of Norman-fashion. We are an artistic town, the city of festivals. We have the Norman arts commission and I think they might have some value to add when we're looking at some of these [ideas]."

Embark, which operates the transit system for the city, and the council can enter negotiations to decide the appearance of the buses, whether to allow space for ads to generate revenue or scrap the ads and wrap the fleet in designed artistic vinyl.

Councilman Bill Scanlon suggested the design allow for room to place ads to generate revenue. Artistic direction for the fleet's design will likely be delayed as Norman's flag is being redesigned. A committee hopes to have a new flag adopted before Flag Day on June 14. The bus rebranding could be delayed for months if buses are to receive a new paint job.

Design has been one of several undetermined factors since the city council adopted the transit system after the University of Norman abruptly ended it's partnership with the city last July. City council approved the purchase of 28 buses from OU and leased the facility to house buses and manage staff. Many buses were in need of repair and replacement, technology upgrades and there was little funding to support them.

With city mechanics busy maintaining public works' existing fleet, three more mechanics have been hired to keep the buses running.

To comply with union rules, the city hired an employee to take over cleaning and refueling buses nightly for drivers.

"When the university was running it, their drivers would finish out at 10 o'clock at night and they would fuel up the vehicle, they would check the vehicle, they would clean," O'Leary explained. "Well the union rules for the Embark drivers doesn't allow them to do that. So the first week of operation we had to figure out how to wash, clean and fuel 28 or 25 vehicles between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. It's a race every night to get that done."

The bus system's budget is about $5.3 million. Norman receives a $2 million Federal Transit Authority grant and voters approved a one-eighth cent sales tax in November that is expected to generation about $2.5 million.

The city won't charge a bus fare this fiscal year, which ends June 30. In the meantime, Norman is waiting for the sales tax money to roll in.

"The tax is effective April 1," Norman Finance Director Anthony Francisco said. "That's when it's being collected at the businesses. We will get out first remittance of that sales tax on or about June 10."

O'Leary hopes the FTA grant payout will fund before June 30, but it is slow-going.

"We built this on the notion of a $2 million dollar annual grant and we've gotten zero," O'Leary said. "The reason for that is the FTA requires a great deal of administrative work, some might call bureaucracy, but we had to submit all kinds of policies and practices and commitments to them before they would release any of the funds."

As Johnson and O'Leary "check all the boxes" they expect to receive grant fund retroactively before June 30.

"But no guarantees," O'Leary warned council members. "We're doing the best we can. That's very important in your budget discussions because if that $2 million doesn't come in, that's $2 million more short than what Anthony [Francisco] said you were short."

Johnson's calculations show fare would be a shallow source of revenue to offset the cost to operate the system. If Norman used the Embark fare guidelines, it could collect between $153,000 to $172,250 annually. Monetizing rides would also mean buses would need modernized fare boxes and a company to maintain them. Estimated one-time costs for fare boxes is $360,000 and $62,000 in ongoing costs to maintain it.

