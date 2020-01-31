BYD rolls out first of 10 zero-emission buses for TTC

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has accepted delivery of the first two zero-emission, battery-electric buses from Build Your Dreams (BYD) as part of a total order for 10 BYD 40-foot K9M buses, all expected to be delivered in the coming days.

The delivery is a milestone for BYD, as the vehicles are the first to undergo final assembly by BYD at its 45,000-square-foot facility in Newmarket, Ontario, which is the first new electric bus plant to open in the province in a generation.

“We are excited to put BYD’s first bus from our Newmarket facility into service in Toronto,” said BYD President Stella Li. “TTC’s commitment to the community is remarkable and we are glad to be partners in their efforts.”

The order represents a significant advance toward TTC’s goal of purchasing all emission-free buses beginning in 2025 and completing a fleet conversion by 2040. Each of these new buses will remove approximately nine metric tons of nitrogen oxides, 159 kilograms of diesel particulate matter and approximately 1,530 metric tons of CO₂ from the atmosphere over the 12-year lifecycle of the vehicle.

“This is really the first step in what we hope will be a long-lasting relationship,” said BYD Canada Vice President Ted Dowling. “TTC’s commitment to the health and well-being of Toronto pairs well with our commitments to technology and innovation.”