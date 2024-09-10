NY: State's largest electrified bus depot operating in Buffalo

The largest electrified bus depot in New York state is now operational in Buffalo.

With 36 overhead charging systems in the Cold Spring maintenance garage and a new sub-station built to accommodate future expansion, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority project will serve as a model for transit agencies around the state to transition from diesel fuel-powered transportation. NFTA plans for the Cold Spring garage to solely support zero-emission vehicles by 2035.

The New York Power Authority oversaw the design and installation of the overhead charging systems in four bus lanes at the Cold Spring garage over the last couple of years. The bus lanes were reconfigured for electric buses and the roof structure was reinforced to accommodate high-tech overhead pantograph dispensers. The new NFTA-owned substation was designed so it can be expanded to allow for full electrification.

Electric transit buses have no tailpipe emissions, lower maintenance costs, and effectively reduce the use of fossil fuels. The transition of fleets throughout the state will help improve air quality and build healthier communities, especially in disadvantaged communities that are typically low-income or under-resourced neighborhoods that bear the brunt of vehicle air pollution.

NFTA received its first battery electric bus in 2022 and has 24 on site today. Twenty-one additional electric buses are expected to be operational over the next two years. The garage’s electrical capacity can currently serve about 50 buses, or half of the depot, and can be scaled up to serve the entire depot. NFTA has a goal of operating a 100 percent zero-emission bus fleet by 2035.

“We are building a transportation infrastructure that is cleaner, healthier and more sustainable, and the Buffalo bus depot is the newest feature of our efforts,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “Our investment in electrified buses and charging infrastructure not only improves the environmental impact of the fleet itself, but encourages New Yorkers to make public transportation their first choice – resulting in cleaner air and a greener future for everyone.”

Added NYPA President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “Transitioning municipal bus fleets to clean air technologies will lower emissions and improve air quality throughout New York State. The Buffalo depot – now the largest electric bus depot in the state – is an excellent example of new charging infrastructure allowing transit agencies to convert from diesel to electric power. The Power Authority is committed to supporting the transformation of the state’s transportation system and helping the state reach its goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 85 percent by 2050.”

With pantograph chargers, buses no longer must plug and unplug each time they need to charge up. They can instead park and automatically connect with chargers mounted on the ceiling. The technology can fully charge a bus in about six hours.

For the NFTA garage, National Grid supported the electric grid upgrade and helped fund the substation. NYPA installed the chargers with the help of its partners: National Grid, PlugIn Stations Online, Black & Veatch, Ferguson Electric, ABB and Heliox.

NFTA is receiving $67 million in funding from the Federal Transit Administration and more than $33 million from the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT). The latter was used to support the costs of charging infrastructure at the new facility, as well as the purchase of battery electric buses.

Through New York State’s allocation of the Volkswagen Settlement, $3.28 million has been provided to NFTA for charging infrastructure through a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC)-NYPA agreement and an additional $9.24 million was provided to purchase 24 NFTA battery electric transit buses through NYSERDA’s New York Truck Voucher Incentive Program. New York State’s Volkswagen Settlement funding is currently available to five of the largest public transit operators in the state – the Capital District Transportation Authority, Rochester-Genesee Regional Transit Authority, Suffolk County Transportation, Westchester County Bee-Line bus system and NFTA – to facilitate their fleets’ transition toward 100 percent zero-emissions fleets by 2035. DEC estimates that the funds will provide incentives to 100 zero-emission transit buses statewide considering past and current rounds of funding.

A study led by NYPA, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and the NYCDOT helped the agencies develop plans and address other building systems (roof, sprinklers, HVAC, etc), mechanics’ training, utility upgrades, route analysis, capital and operational expense planning and federal funding programs.

