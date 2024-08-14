CA: Marin Transit approves 2-year fleet replacement plan

Aug. 13—Marin Transit is looking to spend $28.2 million over the next two years to replace a number of buses and vans as it slowly transitions to a zero-emissions fleet.

The updated replacement plan, which reflects service changes during the COVID-19 shutdown, was approved at the Aug. 5 board meeting. The update allows staff to request funding from the Federal Transit Administration to support 80% of the cost to make the switch.

Additionally, staff has requested a share of Marin's Regional Measure 3 toll revenues to help support a required $5.6 million local match.

"Our investment in our fleet is significant and one of our priority capital investments," said Lauren Gradia, director of finance and capital programs.

The agency is working to replace its gas-powered buses with all-electric or other no-emission replacements by the state's 2040 target. The California Air Resource Board has mandated that a fleet transition plan is due to the state by 2025.

By 2026, 25% of new purchases must be zero-emissions vehicles, and by 2029, all new purchases must be zero-emissions.

Marin Transit has 114 vehicles in all, not including 17 paratransit vans owned by Golden Gate Transit.

Replacements over the next two years are not all-electric. The plan includes 18 hybrid buses, four zero-emission buses, seven gas-powered paratransit vans and 21 hybrid battery kits.

"The plan does rely on us purchasing additional land by 2025," Gradia said.

During the meeting, the board was asked to approve a $14 million purchase agreement for a 3.5-acre San Rafael lot that could become a maintenance, charging and storage hub for the fleet.

Officials are in a 60-day due diligence period to assess the site before entering escrow. However, the board will not consider approving or denying a project until the agency has prepared a site plan, conducted public outreach and completed environmental review.

Marin Transit will need to have a new electrified site available by 2030, when the fleet replacement comes into service, Gradia said.

Marin Transit owns a property on Rush Landing Road in Novato that was improved with four charging stations. Four zero-emissions buses operate from there. The site has potential to charge about 20 fixed-route vehicles, Gradia said.

Transit staff are also working on a project at 3010 and 3020 Kerner Blvd. in San Rafael to create a parking area with a solar canopy and battery electric bus charging. A construction contract for the project is expected to be presented to the board later this year, Gradia said.

Gradia said there are other challenges to switching to electric buses. The pool of manufacturers is shrinking and prices are going up.

A 40-foot battery electric bus, for example, costs $1.4 million. That's compared to $700,000 for a diesel bus of the same size. A comparable hybrid is about $1.1 million, Gradia said.

Maintenance is challenged by supply chain issues and the cost of parts, Gradia said.

Additionally, battery electric buses are limited in the distance they can travel on a full charge, when compared to diesel, Gradia said.

So, if technology doesn't advance, Marin Transit would need to adapt by adding vehicles, changing routes, or both, Gradia said.

Board member Maribeth Bushey, a San Rafael City Council member, asked what the probability is that transit agencies are going to be able to meet the standards set by the state.

Nancy Whelan, general manager of Marin Transit, said the state isn't interested in extending deadlines or relaxing rules, but there are operators who are asking.

"It's going to be an interesting decision point I think when we all come to the point where maybe some of these deadlines cannot be met," Whelan said.

Board member Stephanie Moulton-Peters, a Marin County supervisor, also serves on the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District board. She said Golden Gate Transit is having the same discussion about the limits of electric buses on hills in the county.

"This is an industrywide issue. It's not just Marin's problem," Moulton-Peters said.

Marin County Supervisor Eric Lucan, a board member, said as more transit operators shift to electric, local agencies should be lobbying for discounted charging rates for public transit.

"It's definitely something I think we need to be looking at," Lucan said. "I know we're a smaller agency, it's going to affect us less, but it does have a very large impact on us."

Originally Published: August 12, 2024 at 6:30 p.m.

___

(c)2024 The Marin Independent Journal (Novato, Calif.)

Visit The Marin Independent Journal (Novato, Calif.) at www.marinij.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.