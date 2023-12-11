CT: Norwalk Transit District expands ride-share service with $2M CT grant to add 6 vans to city fleet

Dec. 8—NORWALK — The Norwalk Transit District is expanding its on-demand ride-share service thanks to a $2 million state grant.

"Today, we are celebrating the expansion of a new and innovative service, microtransit," said Matt Pentz, chief executive officer for the district, at Norwalk Community College Thursday morning. "We will be exploring a solution for the first and last mile challenge in transportation."

"Microtransit is an affordable on-demand ride-sharing service that people can use in real-time with an app or by contacting a call center to request a ride," Pentz explained.

With the grant, Norwalk will be expanding its fleet of vehicles by adding six minivans to the Wheels2U program, which originally launched in 2018.

"We are very excited because with this state funding, we will be exploring a robust offering of fuel-efficient vehicles that will deliver transit accessibility to residents of Norwalk who may live in more remote areas that are not currently served by our bus system," Pentz said.

With the addition of vans, Wheels2U can expand the service range to encompass all of the city. Two of the six vans will be wheelchair accessible.

Like Uber and Lyft, Wheels2U rides can be called with an app. Each ride is $2 a person or $6 for groups with three to eight people.

Pentz said the new service is expected to launch in March 2024 with a revamped Wheels2U app.

"The award that we are celebrating today is a two-year pilot project that we will be operating with our partners Via, a leading software provider of transit tech, that has supported our Wheels2U microtransit service for years," Pentz explained.

Local and state representatives gathered to celebrate the grant and Norwalk Transit District expansion, touting the importance of public transit.

"This gets cars off the road, which we know, for congestion in all of this area is really difficult, but it's also great for our environment and reducing the amount of emissions that we have," said state Rep. Lucy Dathan, D- New Canaan.

The program aims to help commuters connect their first and last mile from their homes to the transportation hubs and back. This can be accomplished by expanding sidewalks, bike lanes, and transportation systems.

"It's been very successful, and it really does help people get to where they need to go," said Mayor Harry Rilling.

"This is a really important piece of the transportation puzzle here in the city of Norwalk," said State Sen. Bob Duff, D- Norwalk.

Norwalk is one of nine municipalities selected by the Connecticut Department of Transportation to receive a portion of $20 million in funding. Lisa Rivers, administrator for the transit and ride-sharing office at CDOT, said this funding will connect residents in more rural areas of Connecticut that don't have robust transit systems.

"Microtransit is bringing additional transportation services to more people," said Gov. Lamont in a press release announcing the program in November. "With first and last mile connections, gaps in Connecticut's extensive public transportation system will be closed. Whether it's going to an appointment, grabbing a bite to eat, or meeting up with friends and family, microtransit service improves the quality of life for our residents."

Other communities selected for CDOT's two-year microtransit program are Stamford, Bridgeport, Milford, Greater New Haven, Greater Hartford, and others.

"This is the shining star of what we have to offer for transportation," said Jim Travers, director of Norwalk Transportation, Mobility, and Parking Department.

