PA: CNG training and testing held at COG garage

Jul. 18—HERMITAGE — As the last of four buses pulled away, Steven Volker checked over a spreadsheet and determined the municipal garage's CNG pumps were "doing great."

"It's a full performance test, so we're looking at things like compressor volume, storage volume, efficiency," said Volker, a safety and compliance specialist with Trillium CNG — CNG meaning compressed natural gas.

The analysis came after a training and testing session Thursday morning at the municipal garage on Virginia Road in Hermitage involving the CNG fueling station and four CNG-powered buses.

Three buses belonged to the Shenango Valley Shuttle Service, while the fourth belonged to the New Castle Area Transit Authority.

The shuttle service, which offers transportation along fixed routes, is operated by the Mercer County Regional Council of Governments, or COG.

COG received its first CNG bus in late 2019, with the refueling station completed in 2020.

The shuttle service now operates three CNG buses, and COG officials hope to order a fourth within a month or so. However, the turnaround time for the bus will be 12 to 18 months, COG Transit Director Michael Nashtock said.

"Whenever we order a CNG bus, they have to make it for us," Nashtock said.

New Castle Area Transit Authority Maintenance Director Paul Curry said his service operates about 22 buses, with another 10 hybrid buses that use both CNG and diesel.

Curry said he had seen firsthand how much more environmentally friendly CNG buses were compared to traditional buses fueled with diesel or gasoline.

"If you ran one of these CNG buses for a while and cracked the engine open, it would still be clean," Curry said. "If you opened up a diesel engine, the whole thing would be dirty."

Curry said he and COG officials have maintained a positive working relationship over the years, sharing parts or expertise as-needed or collaborating on events such as Thursday's session.

While Trillium CNG is based in Houston, Texas, the company operates local offices that monitor and maintain 26 different CNG fueling stations in Pennsylvania, including stations in Hermitage, New Castle, Greensburg and Erie, Volker said.

"We do yearly performance tests like these to make sure the stations are following requirements set by PennDOT," Volker said.

Aside from COG and NCATA staff, Thursday's session was also attended by Assistant Chief James Reda and Lt. Adam Prather of the Hermitage Fire Department.

Reda said the experience was an informative one for the firefighters in case they were ever called to an emergency involving the CNG fueling station.

Reda said he hoped to organize another training session later this year at the garage specifically for local firefighters to make the information more widely available for other fire departments.

"If there was an incident here, we would be working with Trillium and COG to handle it," Reda said.

Nashtock said he is looking for a couple full-time drivers and at least four part-time drivers for COG's transportation services.

Those interested can apply at COG's office at 2495 Highland Road, Hermitage. Information can also be found at www.mcrcog.com.

