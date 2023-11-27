North Shore Connects launches campaign for support and funding for Metrotown-Park Royal BRT

North Shore Connects has launched a campaign to gain the support of the community and build excitement for the Metrotown-Park Royal bus rapid transit (BRT).

On Nov. 16, the mayors' council announced the Metrotown-Park Royal BRT line as a prioritized corridor for investment but funding still needed to be secured. On Nov. 22, North Shore Connects partners hosted an event with the North Vancouver Chamber of Commerce featuring TransLink and Quay North Urban Development. Businesses of all sizes and industries attended the event and vocalized their support for the Metrotown-Park Royal BRT, as it will support staff retention, goods movement and more.

The campaign will also include a letter writing tool to make it easy for people to contact their elected representatives, calling on them to help move the investment forward.