NJ: Uber, Lyft ride sharing is part of a major expansion of this NJ Transit program

People who depend on NJ Transit’s Access Link service will see a major expansion of the service in roughly four months, after Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law expanding a program that allows taxis and ride share vehicles to transport Access Link clients.

Murphy signed legislation into law Friday that expands the concept of NJ Transits “Rider’s Choice” pilot program that allows Access Link customers in 16 counties to opt in to receive their rides through transportation network companies and a taxi company, if they don’t need a wheelchair-lift equipped van.

The new law takes that program statewide, which could start in February under the new law, but it’s for a limited two-year time.

Rider’s Choice now serves Bergen, Passaic, Hudson, Mercer, Monmouth, Middlesex, Essex, Morris, Union, Somerset, Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Salem counties, parts of Cumberland County and northern Ocean County.

Murphy had conditionally vetoed the bill on Sept. 12, agreeing with the idea but expressing concern that it met federal regulations for non-emergency transportation.

“I commend the bill’s sponsors for recognizing the importance of ensuring our residents have access to paratransit services,” Murphy wrote.“The bill expands paratransit options for our vulnerable communities in a manner that has proven both user-friendly and cost-effective.”

His concerns that the bill needed to conform to federal laws and regulations that govern Medicaid non-emergency transportation services were rectified by the legislature which voted on Sept. 30 to amend the bill with his recommendations. They included ensuring that drivers have a cardiopulmonary resuscitation certification, a clean driving record, and a valid driver’s license.

A transit advocate said the Rider’s Choice program has benefits but needs some fine tuning

“The riders seem to like this program, which expands hours that transportation is available from the limited Access Link hours, and provides individual, not shared rides,” said Sally Jane Gellert, who said her opinion was not as a representative of any organization she is connected with.

“When folks connect directly with Uber/ Lyft, they naturally cannot have the same customer support that they would have for a complete Access Link ride,” she said.

That includes wheelchair-accessible vehicles, and some issues where people have been dropped off at a wrong entrance, had the car park across a busy street to pick them up, which is problematic for a blind person, she said.

“The program is in early days, so these problems should be able to be resolved,” Gellert said. “The freedom to travel outside the weekday business day is a real benefit for many.”

The expanded program is especially important in the states rural counties where there are few or no public transit routes, said one of the bills primary sponsors.

“Expanding NJ Transit’s reach through alternate providers recognizes the limitations of Access Link and the growing needs of customers and caregivers.” state Assemblyman Michael Inganamort, R- Sussex, said in a statement. “Our most vulnerable residents depend on reliable transportation to get the medical care they need, groceries and life-sustaining services,”

Inganamort was one of the bipartisan bill’s five primary sponsors.

Access Link is NJ Transit’s para-transit program to comply with the federal American with Disabilities Act by providing public transportation to people with disabilities who are unable to utilize local bus services. Riders need to"Opt in" on the Rider’s Choice section of the Access Link website to use that program.

Access Link is under federal scrutiny after a December 2022 settlement with the U.S. Attorney’s Officeto resolve rider complaints that NJ Transit failed to operate a para-transit service that complied with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

That investigation found service had capacity constraints that “significantly limits the availability of the service, including poor telephone performance and untimely pickups and drop-offs.”

The Rider’s Choice program provides additional transportation options to people that rely on Access Link services for medical appointments, grocery shopping, to get to work and other critical mobility needs.

Access Link uses a combination of wheelchair lift vans for people with mobility issues and cars for those who don’t need wheelchair accommodations. Rider’s choice is for those who don’t require a specialized van.

After the two-year pilot ends, the bill requires report to be made to the governor and legislature in 90 days evaluating the program and recommending whether it should be made permanent. That report will be written by the DOT in conjunction with NJ Transit and the Departments of, Human Services, Labor and Health.

