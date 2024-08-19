IL: Pace, CPS paratransit drivers go on strike, limiting service for some riders with disabilities

Paratransit drivers for Pace Suburban Bus and Chicago Public Schools went on strike Friday, limiting service for some transit riders with disabilities and health conditions.

The drivers, employed by SCR Medical Transportation, walked out on strike at 3 a.m., amid attempts to reach a labor contract with the company, Teamsters Local 727, the union that represents the drivers, said in a statement.

Pace warned riders that paratransit service in Chicago could be limited or delayed, though the agency said the service would continue to be provided. The agency asked passengers to postpone nonessential trips, or use alternative services like the Taxi Access Program and Rideshare Access Program, which allow eligible riders to take taxi or rideshare trips subsidized by Pace.

The paratransit program, required by the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, is open to certified riders with a disability or health condition that prevents them from riding traditional CTA or Pace buses and trains.

The SCR paratransit drivers voted to unionize with the Teamsters in January 2024, according to the union. They have been working to negotiate a contract since then, and talks broke down Thursday night, the Teamsters said.

SCR is having other employees drive routes typically driven by the striking members, the union said.

In a statement, SCR said it was “committed to providing school transportation and paratransit services for those who rely on us, without service disruptions.”

“SCR is dedicated to providing safe and reliable transportation for our schools and communities, and values and respects our hardworking employees,” the company said in a statement. “We remain focused on reaching a fair and equitable agreement to fulfill our commitment to both our employees and communities and are hopeful that we can return to the bargaining table as soon as possible to resume negotiations.”

Pace, SCR and the Teamsters local did not immediately respond to requests for more information.

©2024 Chicago Tribune. Visit chicagotribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.