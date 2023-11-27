MO: Metro promises to fix service for riders with disabilities in St. Louis

Nov. 21—CLAYTON — The region's public transit agency says that it will upgrade services for riders with disabilities and hire an outside consultant to evaluate accessibility after months of criticism from area disability rights advocates.

Advocates said Monday they're pleased with promises from the region's transit agency after months of debate over service woes, but they're keeping a close eye to make sure Metro Transit keeps its promises.

"We're as satisfied as we can be, and we're willing to work with them," said Robyn Wallen, transportation committee chairperson for the Missouri Council of the Blind. "But we're not willing to let up on the pressure."

Hundreds of thousands of people with disabilities rely on Metro's buses, trains and Call-A-Ride program, a curb-to-curb transportation service. But this spring, the agency trimmed Call-A-Ride's service area, and its reliability tanked — riders had to plan days ahead and wait for hours on the phone to get a ride, if they could get one at all.

Advocates and riders protested for months, eventually ending up before the St. Louis County Council, which controls funding for Metro along with St. Louis and St. Clair County in the Metro East.

After the County Council held up this year's Metro budget, the agency announced improvements.

Metro will upgrade its Call-A-Ride scheduling software and will beef up its phone bank to handle peak demand, CEO Taulby Roach said.

The agency has also hired an accessible public transit consultant, Los Angeles-based Jess Segovia, to review accessibility, recommend changes and help with making improvements.

"The idea is that we cannot get stuck in concrete. If there are new ideas, we need to pursue those," Roach said at a County Council meeting last week.

Advocates from the disability rights organization Paraquad had asked for more from Metro.

They wanted the County Council to allocate $300,000 for an independent consultant to do a full accounting of Metro's operations, not just accessibility. They want Metro to hold its board meetings in-person — they're currently livestreamed on Facebook, and the public can only share their input by leaving online comments. They also called for driver pay raises.

But advocates said Monday they want to work constructively with Metro, especially now that it has promised to improve.

"It would seem to say they're attempting to work cooperatively with the riders," said Jeanette Mott Oxford, Paraquad's public policy and advocacy manager.

'Tired of all the excuses'

The protest over Call-A-Ride problems and other issues such as delays and service cuts came to a head in October.

The St. Louis County Council was considering Metro's $128.5 million budget request. It's normally a routine exercise, said Republican Councilman Mark Harder of Ballwin.

"In past years, they gave us a budget and it was kind of take it or leave it, and then we spent the rest of the year dealing with security issues, poor service and poor recruiting," Harder said. "We're just real tired of all the excuses."

So council Republicans rejected the request. And that gave members of Paraquad's transit group, the STL Metropolitan Alliance for Reliable Transit, the opportunity to organize and protest.

Every Tuesday for a month, riders with disabilities and their allies spoke during the council's public comment period. Roach appeared at almost every meeting too, greeting council members and speaking during public comment about the agency's efforts.

Last Tuesday, west St. Louis County resident Barbara Sheinbein described what it's like to rely on Call-A-Ride.

If she wants to use it, she has to plan days in advance and give herself at least an hour to wait on the phone, Sheinbein said.

There's no online booking — it can only be done on the phone. If she manages to book a ride, there's no confirmation. Call-A-Ride might drop her off at her destination hours early, and she might have to wait hours after for a ride home. Sometimes the ride is only one way. And pickup can happen anywhere within a 30-minute window of the scheduled time.

"You don't even know sometimes exactly when you're going to get home or when you're going to arrive at your appointment or destination," Sheinbein said.

The protest caught council members' attention.

"People depend heavily on the Call-A-Ride system, and it hasn't been functioning to the best of its ability," said Harder. "They've got people that want to get to work and they can't because Call-A-Ride's not working."

It also caught Metro's attention.

On Thursday, Roach and Metro's chief operating officer met with Paraquad leaders for hours to discuss solutions.

The council is expected to take a final vote on Metro's budget at Tuesday afternoon's meeting. The budget, if approved, will fund Metro through June.

Over the next several months, advocates will be paying close attention.

"We all want them to get the money. It's not that we don't want them to get the money," said Wallen, of the Missouri Council of the Blind. "We just want to make sure things improve."

