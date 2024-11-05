MA: MeVa schedule cuts to be restored Jan. 1

MeVa riders will know short-term hardship but can expect the long-term outlook to brighten, starting Jan. 1, following a recent surge in bus driver hires.

For the remainder of 2024, weekday bus service before 8 a.m. and after 5 p.m. will take place on the hour instead of half-hour on most routes, says MeVa administrator Noah Berger.

The changes went into effect Oct. 21. Between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., half-hour service remains.

Meanwhile, Route 1 and Route 24 weekday service remains on the half-hour throughout service hours.

Previously, on Sept. 21, MeVa changed some Saturday bus schedules from half-hour to hourly service.

This service will also be restored to its regular schedule come Jan. 1.

The move to hourly routes was due to a driver shortage, the allowed hours drivers can be on the road and the number of drivers out on family leave, Berger said.

The recent hires have MeVa’s roster back to full strength with 91 drivers, and, once they complete training, typically after 6-weeks, regular service will resume, Jan. 1.

“We know what the problem is, and we are fixing it,” Berger said on Tuesday. “We didn’t have enough drivers to cover the robust schedule due to a slowdown in hiring which has picked up again.”

Training duration varies depending on licenses held by new hires. A driver entering MeVa with a CDL must gain air brake and passenger endorsements, so the regional transit authority trains them for these licenses. Next they must learn all 24 bus routes and then hit the road for passenger service accompanied by a veteran driver.

While the average training takes 6 weeks, the period can be shorter, 4-weeks, or longer, 8-weeks, depending on a driver’s needs.

Meanwhile, MeVa celebrated its 50th anniversary on Friday with music, T-shirt giveaways and prizes.

The Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority was established by state law in 1974 to provide public transportation.

It is one of 15 regional transit authorities in the state, and began Haverhill service in 1976.

Within three years it was busing customers in Lawrence, North Andover, Methuen, and Andover. Since then it has expanded to neighboring communities.

MeVa, whose fares are free, now carries 3.4 million riders annually across sixteen cities and towns.

The transportation center was bustling Tuesday. MBTA trains rushed in and out of the adjoining yard.

Buses filed to and from center platforms carrying passengers bound for work or shopping.

Four people knocked out tunes or practiced fingerwork at the painted pianos in the music room, behind glass doors in the southwest corner.

MeVa installed an information booth at the building’s west end two weeks ago. Passengers can gather route information and ask questions at the booth.

For information on routes, schedules and more visit mevatransit.com

