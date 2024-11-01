NC: Buses connect Kernersville to Greensboro, Winston-Salem

For over 10 years, the Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation has had routes and bus stops to connect the Piedmont Triad area, yet not many people know that they are here.

“PART has a long history servicing Kernersville,” said Regina Gardner, media coordinator for PART. “We started our first route into Kernersville in October 2013.”

Over the past few years, bus routes have changed, and buses currently run Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. until 7:40 p.m.

“Our Route 17 Kernersville Express currently has eight timed stops, with three scheduled stops in Kernersville,” Gardner said. “It leaves out of our Coble Transportation Center in Greensboro, travels through Kernersville and connects at the Winston-Salem Transportation Center. PART also operates two free park-and-ride lots in Kernersville.”

The bus stops that are in Kernersville are at Amazon, FedEx, Kernersville Medical Center, Kernersville VA Health Care System and Kernersville Town Hall. The park-and-ride lots are at the Kernersville Medical Center and Kernersville Town Hall.

“PART is a governmental public transportation agency, and we have similar payment structures as local public transportation services,” she said. “The term ‘express’ is a transportation term for ‘fewer stops,’ and our routes typically cover more miles. Most of our routes link county to county apart from our on-demand shuttle service that runs through the ... ( Piedmont Triad International Airport) area. Express services typically cover more miles so route run times may be more staggered than a local bus service, and the fare represents longer distances.”

Prices for passes vary. The one-way price is $2.50, 10 ride pass are $20, and a 31-day pass is $80. However, seniors who are over 60, veterans, students, and Medicare cardholders pay half price.

Payments can be made online by using the Umo mobile app, Umo Smartcard or with exact cash.

“This corridor connects us to Winston-Salem and allows us to serve as a mobility option to the citizens of Kernersville,” Gardner said. “The route originated with communication from the town of Kernersville to provide public transit to their jurisdiction.”

During this year alone, Route 17 Kernersville Express is expected to reach or exceed 17,000 passengers by the end of this year.

To learn more about Route 17 Kernersville Express, go to www.partnc.org/179/Route-17.

