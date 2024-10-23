CA: Napa transportation leaders look at targeted Vine fare breaks

Napa County's Vine Transit doesn't appear ready to throw the bus doors open to free rides for everybody, though additional targeted programs to help certain riders like seniors might be possible.

Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley brought up the topic. Petaluma Transit in July began offering free rides to all bus passengers in an attempt to boost ridership, and Sedgley asked if Napa's Vine might do the same.

Sedgley and other elected officials the Napa Valley Transportation Authority board discussed the topic on Oct. 16.

"One of my goals is ridership," Sedgley said. "That's what we're trying to get to."

But there's the bottom line.

"At the end of the day, you have to pay the bills," American Canyon City Councilmember Mark Joseph said.

Petaluma Transit had received about $203,000 annually in fares. That hole is being filled by $180,000 from the city of Petaluma and money from such sources as Sonoma County's climate resilience fund, an NVTA report said.

The Vine takes in about $816,000 in year fares. And while the rides may not be free, the NVTA's executive director Kate Miller pointed out that fares are heavily subsidized by such sources as state Transit Development Act funds. The Vine operating budget is $13.7 million.

Adults pay a $2 fare on fixed routes within the city of Napa, with seniors and disabled people paying $1 and youths $1.50. Passengers also can buy discounted multi-ride passes. If they paid what a ride really costs, fares would be $24.64, she said.

"I don't want it to be free for everyone," county Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said. "When it's free, people don't appreciate it. But I am interested in helping people who need help the most who aren't riding public transit."

Those are typically people who are receiving some type of assistance, such as food stamps, he said.

Napa City Councilmember Liz Alessio said the need lies mainly with older adults.

"If we can do that analysis and really look at where the needs are," Alessio said. "I know the older adults are an area of need. And then where the subsidies are already existing, before we offer that."

The NVTA board took no action.

Vine riders got a taste of free rides for all during BottleRock and Festival La Onda in late May and early June. A report from the NVTA said Latitude 38 Entertainment, the producer of both music festivals, and the Napa Valley Vintners typically provide a combined $10,000 to subsidize the rides.

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission did a survey on the Vine. Participants' biggest priorities weren't free fares, but rather such requests as more frequent and reliable service and expanded operating hours.

