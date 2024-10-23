MN: Rochester Public Transit announces changes to routes 450X, 350X, 412

Rochester Public Transit (RPT) service changes will go into effect on Nov. 4, 2024, and riders are advised to review them carefully.

RPT, in coordination with Mayo Clinic, has chosen not to renew the parking lease at Rochester Technology Campus. As a result, effective Nov. 4, the IBM Park & Ride will be closed with the following changes occurring:

Route 450X and 350X will be discontinued and replaced with Route 550X , which will serve both 75th Street Park & Ride and Fairgrounds Park & Ride with direct service to Saint Mary's Campus and the Downtown Transit Center. It will offer trips on weekdays only, every 15 minutes during peak times and every 30 minutes from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Route 412 will be adjusted to serve three new apartment complexes near 65th St NW, which previously did not have access to public transit, as well as the new 75th St Park & Ride. These changes will provide consistent service every 30 minutes throughout the day and evening to ensure riders can easily return home or access their vehicles at the Park & Ride.

Route 411 will continue to stop at Rochester Technology Campus to serve commuters who work there. Service will continue to be 30 minutes during peak times and 60 minutes midday.

RPT is also making minor adjustments to many route timetables to improve the accuracy of the published schedule and the system's efficiency. Customers are encouraged to review their route schedules.

RPT continues to operate park-and-ride facilities at four locations: 75th Street, Fairgrounds/Graham Park, North Broadway, and RCTC.

The RPT website, rptride.com , has updated routes and schedules for routes 412 and 550X. Additional routes and schedules will be available in the coming days. The Transit mobile app will be updated with the new schedules starting November 3.

In September, RPT conducted a survey in preparation for these service changes to gather feedback and determine hours and frequency to meet rider needs. Questions or comments regarding the changes can be directed to [email protected] . For detailed service information for each, including routes and schedules, visit rptride.com.

___

(c)2024 the Post-Bulletin

Visit the Post-Bulletin at www.postbulletin.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.