CA: Santa Cruz Metro drivers compete in second ‘Bus Roadeo’

Fixed route bus and ParaCruz operators with Santa Cruz Metro competed for bragging rights and prizes at the second annual Santa Cruz Metro Bus Roadeo on a sunny Saturday.

The Bus Roadeo is held at the operations yard on River Street in Santa Cruz where the buses are moved to the perimeter of the space to make way for the massive obstacle course that drivers maneuver through to gain points. The competition is split into three categories of participants: fixed route operators, ParaCruz operators and managers. It is judged by Santa Cruz Metro Board Members such as Mike Rotkin, Larry Pageler and Scotts Valley City Councilmember Donna Lind.

“This year the scoring and the course are under the national APTA ( American Public Transit Association) rules,” said Lind. “This gives the drivers a chance to show their skills and it’s fun for us too.”

The Bus Roadeo serves as a competition and company picnic for employees and was also Santa Cruz Metro CEO Cory Aldridge’s birthday.

“This is my first Roadeo with Santa Cruz Metro,” said Aldridge, who took the role as CEO earlier this year. “I am excited to spend time with the employees. I get to see their skills and cheer them on. It’s not often where we have events where we can all get together.”

Aldridge said that the dedicated employees are what make the Santa Cruz Metro run smoothly such as Jose Nanez, who has been a fixed route driver with Metro for more than two decades. Nanez, who won second place in last year’s Roadeo, was aiming for the first place trophy Saturday.

“The course is looking real tight,” said Nanez. “Last year was based on time, but this year is not. This one is based on not hitting the cones so it’s more of a slow and steady competition.”

Fixed route bus operator Cesar Medina was scoping out the course from the second floor of the operation yard’s parking garage, where lunch was being served to employees.

“It’s fun competing against your fellow drivers and putting your own skills to the test,” said Medina. “I see my coworkers driving every day and they are all driving pretty well so there’s some good competition, but once you’re out here, the pressure is on and it can get to you so we’ll see who handles it best.”

Rosi Gutierrez has been with Metro for 20 years and was competing in the ParaCruz competition Saturday. Gutierrez mentioned she has participated in national bus roadeos in the past.

“It’s a challenge,” said Gutierrez. “It’s exciting to see if I still got it. I am just hoping not to hit any cones.”

One of the first drivers to compete in the ParaCruz course was Juan Ibanez, who has been a driver with Metro for about six months. He said the best part about being a ParaCruz driver is getting to know the people he picks up and transports each day. He said the course was similar to the many obstacles he maneuvers through on a daily basis.

“Remembering where to make the left turn was a challenge for me,” said Ibanez. “Other than that, it was basic everyday maneuvers. You have to keep an eye on the cones and the corners and check your mirrors at all times and be safe out there.”

___

(c)2024 the Santa Cruz Sentinel (Scotts Valley, Calif.)

Visit the Santa Cruz Sentinel (Scotts Valley, Calif.) at www.santacruzsentinel.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.