W.VA: Saving routes, but no Sunday service: KRT to hold 3rd public hearing on bus changes

The Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority Board will present their finalized plan for bus service changes at a public hearing Wednesday afternoon.

This is the third public hearing the entity has held as they try to balance their budget, “which is what responsible public transit agencies should do,” said Sean Hill, KRT executive director. The final plan should be voted on by the board Thursday morning.

Previously, a proposal called for the elimination of 11 of the less popular bus routes. However, a board subcommittee has proposed that the routes will instead operate around half of their trips on a weekday, clustered around the most popular times the routes are used.

KRT public hearing

WHEN: 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesday

WHERE: KRT Headquarters, 1550 Fourth Ave., Charleston

MORE INFO: Public comment will be taken at Wednesday’s hearing. Virtual participation is allowed. More information is available at RideOnKRT.com/Public

Other changes include:

Eliminating Sunday service completely

60-minute frequency after 7 p.m.

30-minute weekday frequency on Routes 1, 2, 3 and 22

60-minute frequency for routes 17, 19 and 21

Saturday service for only Routes 1, 2, 3, 17, 19, 21 and 22

Last outbound trip departs at 11 p.m.

A list of routes is available at RideOnKRT.com/schedules.

Additionally, KRT is rolling out an on-demand transportation program. Phase 1 of this plan, which would be implemented in February, will have an estimated $1.9 million in savings, more than the $1.7 million saved by the original plan.

According to data provided by Hill, there’s an average of 352 riders on Sundays compared to 1,359 average riders on a weekday and 921 average riders on Saturdays.

Hill said the plan requires no layoffs.

“We’re being deliberative and taking our time and making sure that the board can make the most informed decision based off of feedback and data and what we heard from the public,” Hill said. “It’s taken a while but that’s a positive thing.”

___

(c)2024 The Charleston Gazette (Charleston, W.Va.)

Visit The Charleston Gazette (Charleston, W.Va.) at www.wvgazette.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.