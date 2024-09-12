CA: Ride Caltrain and SamTrans for free, Bay Area airports to get upgrades, new Martinez shuttle

Free train rides: Caltrain is offering free rides on Saturday, Sept. 21, and Sunday, Sept. 22, to mark its new schedule for electrified service, which will provide faster, cleaner, quieter and more frequent trains. To celebrate the milestone, the transit agency is holding two major launch parties, one at the Palo Alto station and one at the San Mateo station. Both parties will run from 2-6 p.m. both days. There will be food trucks, music, games, a photo booth and Caltrain merchandise giveaways. In addition, more than a dozen other stations will also have celebratory events throughout the weekend.

More free rides: To thank riders for helping SamTrans become a 2024 Outstanding Public Transportation System, an award given by the American Public Transportation Association, the transit agency will offer free rides to everyone on Monday, Sept. 16. During Rider Appreciation Day, the free rides will apply to all SamTrans services including fixed route, Ride Plus, and paratransit. Free same-day paratransit services will be based on availability and are not guaranteed.

Airport enhancements: California Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla on Monday announced that 56 California airports were awarded a combined $219.5 million in grant funding from the Federal Aviation Administration to upgrade airport infrastructure. The funding comes through the Airport Improvement Program, which invests in airport infrastructure projects to improve runways, taxiways, noise cancellation, zero-emission equipment, airport signs and airport lighting. The San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport was awarded nearly $15 million to upgrade thousands of feet of taxiway, while San Jose Mineta International Airport will get about $5 million to buy zero-emission vehicles and a new 3,000-gallon aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle to enhance safety.

Hydrogen garbage trucks: Over the last few weeks, Recology tested the first hydrogen fuel cell-powered electric trash collection vehicle in North America. Officials say the truck produces zero emissions and makes less noise than traditional diesel-powered collection trucks. It was tested in San Francisco and cities along the Peninsula with Recology’s employee-owners at the wheel. No word yet on whether Recology will use the hydrogen trucks for pick-up service, but officials say the tests were successful.

Martinez AV shuttle: The Contra Costa Transportation Authority in partnership with self-driving technology company May Mobility will in the coming months start offering free rides for county hospital patients and Martinez residents in a new autonomous vehicle. The shuttle can hold five passengers and is wheelchair-accessible. It will travel only in the city of Martinez and a schedule will be released soon.

