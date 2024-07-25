CO: Mountain Metro seeks public comment on proposed service expansions

Colorado Springs’ mass transit system, known as Mountain Metropolitan Transit, is looking to riders for input on potential bus route expansions and schedule changes to take effect on Sept. 29.

The public is invited to comment through Aug. 5.

Route 15

Mountain Metro hopes to improve timeliness along a bus route from East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard to Cheyenne Mountain Shopping Center by modifying when buses aim to reach bus stops. In a news release, the transit provider said that these “timepoint changes” might help buses arrive on time more frequently and address “on-time performance issues.”

Route 24

Mountain Metro is doing a similar analysis of this route from Galley Road to Tutt Boulevard with hopes of improving timeliness of connections to Route 24, which intersects at South Carefree Circle and Tutt Boulevard. The routes connect once an hour, with only one scheduled minute between the arrival of Route 24 buses and the departure of Route 23 buses. Mountain Metro is hoping that another timepoint adjustment to extend that time will help riders make the connection.

Route 18

Mountain Metro is considering extending weekday evening service on this line from Union Boulevard to Montebello Drive by three hours. The last scheduled stop on the route is 6:33 p.m., according to the Mountain Metro website, and service ends at 6:51 p.m.

Route 19

This route from Nevada Avenue to Eagle Rock might gain an hour of service on weekdays. It stops running at 8:50 p.m.

Route 39

Mountain Metro is also looking to extend this line, from Corporate Drive to Voyager Parkway, by an hour on weekdays. It ends service at 8:20 p.m.

Comments can be emailed to [email protected].

