MD: Transit Services sees 22% increase in ridership in fiscal 2024

Twenty-two percent more passengers rode Frederick County Transit Services in fiscal year 2024 compared to the prior year, according to Transit Services.

From July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, Transit Services vehicles transported 843,120 passengers. The year before, there were 688,390 riders.

Frederick County Transit Services ridership fiscal 2018 to fiscal 2024

According to Mary Dennis, Transit Services’ communications manager, the increase in riders can be attributed to the department’s Travel Training program, as well as outreach initiatives from the department and service updates.

The program teaches residents to use public transit routes, read the bus schedule, use Google Transit and know where stops are in group or one-on-one training sessions in which the staff guides passengers on a commute.

“Some people don’t know how to read the schedule, or they don’t even know what to do,” Dennis said. “They want to ride, but they don’t even know which route to take.”

Transit Services attended more than 120 community outreach events — including travel trainings — last year, she said.

Ridership on the department’s nine connector bus routes made up 89.5% of the total passengers in fiscal 2024.

Dennis said in an interview Wednesday that the #40 Golden Mile Connector, which travels along U.S. 40 West, had the highest ridership last fiscal year, with more than 130,000 passengers.

Transit Services in April added midday service to the Golden Mile connector’s route, because of trends that showed more people ride in the middle of the day, Dennis said. The route now runs every 30 minutes from 9:15 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

“It’s always been one of our popular routes, given the area it serves,” Dennis said. “Instead of having to wait an hour for the bus between that time frame, it’s every half hour, which definitely led to the increase.”

The #65 Walkersville Connector, which travels along Md. 194, was modified to have the same route Monday through Saturday, as it previously followed different patterns depending on the day, she added.

Saturday service was added to the North Frederick shuttle, the most-used shuttle route, which led more people to ride it, Dennis said.

Fiscal 2024 marked a leap in ridership compared to levels before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total ridership levels for public transit dropped in fiscal years 2020 and 2021, according to Transit Services data. This dip aligned with national ridership trends, according to data from the American Public Transportation Association.

Fiscal 2023 was the first year to see ridership numbers as high as before the pandemic.

Transit Services saw ridership drops of at least 15% in fiscal 2020 and 2021, according to Transit Services data. Ridership totals in Frederick County have risen by at least 22% each year since fiscal 2021.

This year saw the highest ridership since 2015, Transit Services said in a news release on Tuesday.

The county’s Taxi Access Program and Transit-Plus service saw slight increases from fiscal 2023, but Transit-Plus ridership levels have not reached pre-pandemic levels.

The two programs are specifically designed for Frederick County residents with disabilities or who are 60 and older, and passengers have to qualify and register for the services.

Transit-Plus provides curb-to-curb paratransit services from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Taxi Access provides transportation all week as long as participating taxi companies are open.

In fiscal 2019, 42,661 passengers used the Transit-Plus service. This past fiscal year, 36,880 people used Transit-Plus.

Public transit in Frederick County has been free since March 2020, when Transit Services implemented a measure to initially reduce COVID-19 contact among passengers. The department has kept public transit fare-free to improve accessibility and equity.

Before the fare-free measure, taking the bus one way was $1.50 for the general public.

“It’s exciting to see more people riding our buses,” County Executive Jessica Fitzwater said in a news release on Tuesday. “Access to transportation is critical to a high quality of life, making it possible for people to get to work, healthcare, and food.”

