NY: CDTA to reduce Albany bus schedules for summer as college riders leave town

Jun. 3—ALBANY — With summer approaching, the Capital District Transportation Authority is preparing to reduce some of its bus routes, mainly because there are fewer college students in town.

That isn't sitting well with some mass transit advocates who believe the service should push full speed ahead to keep building ridership.

On June 23, CDTA will make what it describes as a "slight reduction" in the frequency of the 12, 114 and 910 buses. Those buses run along Washington Avenue; Madison and Washington avenues; and between Crossgates Mall and downtown Albany (the Purple or 910 BusPlus line). The stops are mostly being reduced by five minutes, with buses running every 20 minutes instead of every 15 minutes.

Additionally, the line to the University at Albany, the 111, is being suspended for the summer, while a line servicing Hudson Valley Community College in Rensselaer County is being reduced as is service on 22, running from Albany to Troy via Watervliet. The buses with reduced schedules will also run every 20 minutes rather than every 15.

"Service changes are made on a regular basis in response to ridership trends, development patterns, as well as customer and employee input. While we have not reduced service on this set of routes before, we have done other seasonal service reductions for many years now. We are reducing service on this set of routes this year based on an evaluation of ridership on these routes after looking at summer and winter intersession periods," CDTA spokeswoman Emily DeVito said in a prepared statement.

"They usually make some minor adjustments but I think these go far beyond what they've done in the past," said Naqiy McMullen, an Albany resident and mass-transit advocate who started the Capital Region Alliance for Transit.

The group has put out a Change.org petition, with 102 signatures so far, asking CDTA to re-think the cuts.

"Cutting service during hot summer months sends the message that transit riders are second class citizens. College students are not the majority of bus riders and it does not make sense to cut service when ridership is at an all-time high," reads part of the petition.

McMullen said he has been talking to people at bus stops, informing them of the pending reductions and telling them about the petition to gather support. One of the reasons that CDTA has good ridership, he said, is due to the frequency of stops and to change that would be a mistake, he believes.

DeVito noted that CDTA is also adding services for the summer, including Saratoga and Lake George Trolleys, a Grafton Lakes State Park Service, and the Albany & Schenectady Nature Buses.

