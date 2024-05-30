WI: Chippewa Falls to expand shared rides to Eau Claire Transit routes, offering access to medical care

May 28—For the first time in about 35 years, Chippewa Falls will offer a public transit route to Eau Claire starting June 3.

City Planner Brad Hentschel said Tuesday the Chippewa Falls Shared Ride Transit will offer a connection to two Eau Claire Transit bus routes.

The expanded service will help people like Tom Berg, a 75-year-old Chippewa Falls resident who lives with his daughter.

Berg said his daughter's work schedule sometimes prevents her from offering him a ride to medical appointments outside the city.

Berg doesn't drive any more. That leaves him in a difficult position when he needs to get to Eau Claire to see a doctor.

"They only have one car and between my daughter's work schedule and the kids who are teenagers needing to use the car, sometimes they can't get me where I need to go," Berg said. "It didn't used to be so bad, back when all I had to do was head over to St. Joe's, but now I am going to Eau Claire for some of my appointments. It can be stressful."

Berg said May 1 he believed the city of Chippewa Falls should do something to address the needs of people like him who seek health care in Eau Claire.

"We used to have a bus. A long time ago. But, of course, back then I didn't need to go far to see my doctor. Now I do," he said.

Hentschel said situations like Berg's are the reason for the new service, which will operate on a trial basis.

"In the wake of the HSHS and Prevea closures, Chippewa Falls residents have lost the ability to utilize Chippewa Falls Shared Ride to get to some of their medical appointments," Hentschel said in a press release. "While remaining providers are doing what they can to fill service gaps, we understand that all gaps are not being met in Chippewa Falls, and therefore have partnered with Eau Claire Transit to offer connections to limited designated stops on Eau Claire Transit routes 3 and 4."

The Chippewa Falls transit board and city council approved the expansion, which will operate on a trial basis from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.

If you go

What: Chippewa Falls Shared Ride

7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays starting June 3

Chippewa Falls Transit — https://www.chippewafalls-wi.gov/your-government/transit

Eau Claire Transit — https://www.eauclairewi.gov/government/our-divisions/transit

"The biggest reason for getting this going right now is because of the closure of HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital. People lost access to those services, and while we applaud the efforts of providers to ramp up services in Chippewa Falls, there are still a lot of people who need to get to Eau Claire now for medical services, and that's not likely to change anytime soon," Hentschel said.

Customers will need to pay base fares for both transit services. There will also be a $10 surcharge for trips out of Chippewa Falls city limits to the designated stops. No other points outside Chippewa Falls will be served.

"So a one-way transit for Chippewa residents is going to be $13, and I think Eau Claire is $1.75 per ride so it's going to be I think $14.75 for a full fare adult going one way," Hentschel said.

Both transit services offer reduced fares for eligible riders.

After 90 days, Chippewa Falls plans to re-evaluate the route. Hentschel said the program will not face a hard stop should the city decide to make changes, though there could be some adjustments after that time.

"Our priority will always be to serve rides in the city limits first. So we have to make sure it's not impeding that," he said.

The Chippewa Falls Transit Board and city council administer the program. The city is responsible for determining fares, days and hours of service and program operation. The city contracts with a private transit company selected through a competitive bidding process that occurs once every five years to provide the service.

Currently the program has eight shared ride vans.

"They are completely wheelchair accessible, which is a major benefit," Hentschel said.

Funding for the service comes from the Federal Transit Administration, the state of Wisconsin, the city and passenger fares.

"We've been working on this for a while, and I'm really glad it's working out now," Hentschel said. "Everyone is trying to do their part to help in the wake of the hospital closures."

