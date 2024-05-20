IL: Jackson County Mass Transit District to take over Saluki Express, implement changes

CARBONDALE — Beginning this summer, the Saluki Express bus routes will be taken over by a different transit district, bringing changes not only to the buses but to services as well.

Jackson County Mass Transit District (JCMTD) will take over the Saluki Express routes Aug. 10, 2024. The Saluki Express is currently run by the Rides Mass Transit District. The fixed routes of the Saluki Express will still include the paratransit and night safety microtransit service, but there are several other service changes to anticipate.

The JCMTD will provide the paratransit service as an origin-to-destination service for those with disabilities who cannot use the fixed routes, or Saluki Express service. To do so, the stop must be within 3/4 of a mile from the fixed route and riders must schedule their ride one full day in advance (24 hours), and reservations can be made up to seven days in advance.

These service changes are intended to make bus routes more efficient and to ensure availability of those services for people who really need them.

The first change has already been implemented. On May 1, all riders were to have been required to schedule their ride 24 hours in advance. Doing so makes routes run more efficiently by ensuring adequate seating availability and also makes it so buses run on time. Same day service is discontinued, so if you need a ride, call in advance, reaching out to the dispatch at 618-549-0304.

As early as June 1, the district plans to offer door-to-door services for ADA Complimentary Paratransit routes only. These routes are designed to help out those who are elderly and disabled or someone with a limiting condition. In order to ride on these routes, riders must meet the eligibility requirements. Those who do not meet these requirements may ride the Carbondale area fixed route system, which is the Saluki Express.

Also beginning June 1, the Carbondale residential routes will no longer have buses. Those who use these routes should use the Saluki Express instead.

The Carbondale to Murphysboro connector will be reduced to a single bus with no weekend service come June 1. Those who need a ride should schedule their ride 24 hours beforehand.

