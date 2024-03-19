TX: Express bus route between southeast Fort Worth and Alliance will cater to commuters

Weekday commuters traveling between Fort Worth and Alliance can skip rush hour traffic when a new expedited bus service goes into effect.

Known as the Alliance Express, the high-frequency bus route will offer guaranteed travel times between southeast Fort Worth, downtown and Alliance in north Fort Worth.

Electric charter buses with WiFi will depart every 15 minutes during peak morning and evening commute times and every 30 minutes in off-peak periods and on weekends. Buses will use Interstate 35 express lanes for travel.

New mobility centers in southeast Fort Worth and Alliance will offer first- and last-mile connections to the Trinity Metro Zipzone rideshare service and rides will be coordinated through a mobile app, with customers able to receive credit for late arrivals. The proposed route would begin at a mobility hub in southeast Fort Worth, have a midpoint at Central Station and end at a mobility hub in Alliance, tentatively at I-35 and Westport Parkway.

Fort Worth transit agency Trinity Metro and the North Central Texas Council of Governments collaborated on the $50 million project. Project leaders see it as a chance to strengthen economic ties in the region.

“There are an estimated 66,000 jobs in Alliance, nearly all of which require a personal vehicle to access them,” said a project briefing document for Monday’s Trinity Metro board meeting. “There is a significant population in southeast Fort Worth that could benefit from better access to employment opportunities in Alliance.”

Trinity Metro is reviewing potential sites for the mobility centers, which will include bus and personal vehicle charging stations, climate-controlled waiting areas and “robust digital infrastructure” to facilitate transfers between Trinity Metro bus and Zipzone services.

While most sites under consideration for the Alliance hub are at I-35 and Westport Parkway, the agencies are continuing to search for a property in southeast Fort Worth. Few of the sites considered have met project needs in terms of size and accessibility to downtown and highway express lanes.

North Central Texas Council of Governments will cover fare losses caused by the travel time guarantee.

Trinity Metro purchased eight zero-emission electric charter buses in 2022 for $13 million as part of its sustainability plan. Additional passenger amenities on the buses include reclining seats, mobile charging and overhead storage.

The project is one of several aimed at improving rider experience. New bus shelters, benches, signage and lighting are being installed throughout the Trinity Metro system as part of a three-year, $16 million initiative.

