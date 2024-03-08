SD: Rapid Transit sees solid continued growth in ridership

Mar. 7—Rapid Transit System recorded more than 21,000 passenger trips in February, nearly 3,000 more passenger trips compared to the same month from last year.

February's overall ridership total of 21,081 passenger trips is a 14% increase over Feb. 2024, 24% over Feb. 2022 and 36% over Feb. 2021.

"We have a ways to go to reach the level of passenger trips recorded prior to the COVID-19 pandemic," said RTS Manager Megan Gould-Stabile. "But we are seeing very solid increases in ridership when compared to the numbers from last year and extending back to 2021."

RTS is continuing to see big increases in ridership in the 'Youth Ride Free' program. A total of 5,650 youth passenger trips were recorded in February, a 14% increase over Feb. 2023 and a 33% increase from Feb. 2022.

There has been an increase of more than 5,000 youth passenger trips since the 2023-24 school year started, city officials said, with 29,793 trips recorded, compared to 24,767 for the same time period in the 2022-23 school year.

"We had a very mild February in terms of temperatures and weather conditions, otherwise we likely would have seen even higher youth ridership numbers," said Gould-Stabile. "We tend to see higher ridership numbers when the roads are icy and school cars may not operate during cold spells."

For more information about the RTS program, visit rapidride.org or call 605-394-6631.

In addition, parents and guardians can contact Rapid Transit Service to register for the youth ridership program or go online to rapidride.org and click on the 'Youth Ride Free' button.

