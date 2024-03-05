OH: Laketran accepting entries for 'Design a Bus Wrap' student art contest

Mar. 4—Laketran's "Design a Bus Wrap" student art contest is now open for entry submittals, the transit agency announced this week.

The theme for the 2024 contest is Laketran's 50th anniversary.

The contest, in its fourth year, is open to middle and high school students from Lake County or students enrolled in a Lake County school, art school, or homeschooled during the 2023-2024 school year.

Participants are encouraged to create an original design that either promotes public transit, Lake County or highlights Laketran's upcoming milestone.

One student's winning design will be featured on a 24-foot Dial-a-Ride bus wrap and travel throughout the county for one year.

Entries are due April 1, the agency confirmed.

Winners will be announced in April and the bus wrap will be unveiled by early May.

"We received over 150 entries last year and are excited to be able to offer this contest to our Lake County student artists again this year," said Laketran Director of Communications Julia Schick. "Many transit systems incorporate public art into their transit properties or vehicles because it's a great way to share art in the community."

The 2023 art contest winners, along with additional entries, are on display at the Frank J. Polivka Transit Center at Lakeland Community College, which is open to the public Monday through Saturday.

Officials noted that Avery Dennison Corp., a Lake County-based manufacturer and distributor of pressure-sensitive adhesive materials, makes the contest possible by donating the vinyl material used to wrap the vehicle each year.

For more information, visit laketran.com/art-contest/, where entry forms and art templates can be downloaded.

