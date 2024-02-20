WA: C-Tran's plans to extend Vine would connect Vancouver Mall and Fisher's Landing transit centers

Feb. 16—C-Tran officials are refining plans for an extension of the bus rapid transit line known as The Vine on Fourth Plain.

The new line will connect the Van Mall Transit Center and the Fisher's Landing Transit Center along Fourth Plain Boulevard and 162nd Avenue/164th Avenue, although C-Tran staff are also exploring a southern terminus at the Mill Plain Transit Center.

Staff updated the C-Tran board of directors on the planned extension at a Tuesday meeting. The board is expected to vote on whether to accept the proposed route at its April 16 meeting.

First, though, C-Tran will solicit feedback from the public at a March 5 open house at Mill Plain Elementary School, as well as through an online open house, comment map and survey.

The corridor is currently served by routes 30 and 74 with an average ridership of 1,200 people per day. According to C-Tran, 25 percent of people living along the corridor identify as a minority, more than 40 percent are younger than 18 or older than 65, and 10 percent of people don't have access to a car.

Travel time between Van Mall Transit Center and the Fisher's Landing Transit Center is expected to be about 35 minutes in each direction. The line will add about 34 bus rapid transit stations.

"The goal is for The Vine on Fourth Plain and the upcoming extension to be interlined, so a rider could stay on the same bus through both corridors," Eric Florip, C-Tran's manager of communications and marketing, said in an email. "However, as we're still a few years out from operating the Fourth Plain extension, those types of scheduling and operational details are not yet final."

C-Tran's bus rapid transit lines lack the traffic-signal priority and dedicated lanes found in other systems, although The Vine does have stops with fixtures and raised platforms.

The first line of The Vine opened in 2017 on Fourth Plain Boulevard from downtown Vancouver to Vancouver Mall. The Vine on Mill Plain Boulevard opened in September.

In addition to the extension of the Fourth Plain Vine, C-Tran is planning a new bus rapid transit route along Highway 99 between the Vancouver waterfront and Salmon Creek. Both are pegged to open in 2027.

William Seekamp: 360-735-4530; [email protected]

About the project: Community Funded Journalism is a project from The Columbian and the Local Media Foundation that is funded by community member donations, including Connie and Lee Kearney and Steve and Jan Oliva. The Columbian maintains editorial control over all content. For more information, visit columbian.com/cfj.

Public meeting

What: C-Tran open house on the Vine's Fourth Plain extension

When: 4-6 p.m. March 5

Where: Mill Plain Elementary School, 400 S.E. 164th Ave., Vancouver

Information:www.catchthevine.com/faq-fourth-plain-ext; [email protected]; 360-953-3330

