WI: Village of Oregon is exploring public transportation options as population growth continues

Feb. 5—The village of Oregon is looking into creating a public transit system, using a state grant to hire a consultant to explore options.

The consultant will study the village's transportation needs, with possible recommendations ranging from a private bus service to ride-share taxis or e-bike stations, said Amanda Peterson, the vice president of the Village Board.

"The village of Oregon does not want to be in the transportation business," Peterson said.

Other options could include a park-and-ride for those commuting into Madison or even seeing whether Madison Metro could extend its bus service to Oregon.

"Our intent is to really minimize the cost to the village," Peterson said. "There's a lot to decide, and we don't know what our community will support yet."

Hiring a consultant would be the village's first foray into securing transit for residents in quite some time. About 20 years ago, village officials looked into getting Madison Metro to bring service to Oregon but ultimately abandoned the idea because of its cost.

Faced now with a population that has grown 30% since 2010, the village formed an ad hoc transit committee two years ago and surveyed about 400 residents. Feedback was mixed, with some residents worried about how much transit would cost.

As for the study, the village will cover 20% of the $60,000 cost, or $12,000, with the state Department of Transportation covering the rest.

The final price tag for the village may be lower, though, if the full $60,000 isn't needed for the consultant, Peterson said.

