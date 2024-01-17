ND: Bis-Man Transit ridership up in 2023

Jan. 16—Bis-Man Transit ridership in 2023 increased 14% from the previous year, with 188,287 passenger trips recorded.

The fixed-route Capital Area Transit bus system provided 100,536 passenger trips. The direct-route paratransit bus system provided 87,751 passenger trips.

Last year's overall ridership was up 32% from 2021 and up 48% from 2020, years when the onset of the coronavirus pandemic impacted service.

"The increase in ridership is an excellent indicator of why the service is so important for our communities," Bis-Man Transit Executive Director Deidre Hughes said. "We are extremely pleased that the increase in public awareness and marketing efforts enabled us to exceed 100,000 trips on the CAT bus. This is something we didn't know would be possible after the ridership hit we took in 2020 and 2021."

The CAT system runs five routes in Bismarck and one route in Mandan. Paratransit is a door-to-door ride available to people who are unable to use CAT service — typically seniors and people with disabilities.

