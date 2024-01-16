MI: Expanded SMART bus route on 23 Mile to New Baltimore draws support, criticism

Jan. 11—SMART buses are once again rolling along 23 Mile Road in Macomb County, drawing both support and criticism from local residents.

The public transit operator on Jan. 8 launched an expanded route 560 Gratiot Local on 23 Mile Road through Chesterfield Township and New Baltimore. The route ends at Cypress Street, west of the city's downtown district.

"SMART was pleased to work with New Baltimore leadership to determine a location that would not negatively impact traffic through downtown and would also provide an area for the bus to layover in between trips," SMART said in a statement to The Voice. "These were challenging issues in the past and ultimately led to SMART having to end the service so we are pleased to be welcomed back."

While in support of an expanded route, some local residents say they want to see the route extended farther on 23 Mile Road. Buses previously transported riders east through the city to County Line Road.

"I can't afford to drive because the insurance rates are so high, but I depend on this bus system that's supposed to be coming in here and now people are complaining about crime," New Baltimore resident Brian Szymanski said during public comments at the city council's first meeting of the year on Jan. 8.

"I'm just asking if you can have the SMART bus come back to New Baltimore here."

Chesterfield Township resident Mike Rayner, known around the community as "Mike the Bus Stop Guy," also spoke on the topic at the recent council meeting.

"I've been trying to make some improvements in the bus service for the last year and a half or so, and I was really excited that, I think, with my urging and with the urging of others, the bus service has been resumed on 23 Mile Road," he said. "The reason I'm here, though, is the problem is it stops at Cypress and turns around and continues back."

Rayner said there is a "tremendous" need for the service along 23 Mile Road, as people rely on the buses to get to work, school and medical appointments.

"I know there are issues that come up with the bus service, and it's typical of so many things. The few spoil it for the many. ... The thing is we can't focus on the few problem people or areas that there are. We have to really pay attention to the main need; 71% of the passengers are going to and from work, so we can't forget that," Rayner said.

"I think it should at least pass through the downtown area and turn around, I would think, at County Line. ... I know that would satisfy a lot of need that we have," he added.

New Baltimore Mayor Tom Semaan said he would address the issue with SMART.

"The bus service is back, and we're working on the opportunity to expand," Semaan said. "It will come in the future, but I don't know what that looks like yet, and whatever we can work out with SMART that is acceptable and that works for our community. There's more than just where it stops."

"Our goal is to maximize the service to the residents, and I promise you this is an evolving circumstance," the mayor added.

In its statement to The Voice, the public transit operator said: "As with all of its services, SMART will continuously evaluate its presence and the evolving demands of the city, including stops, routing and layover locations."

SMART collects ridership data on a quarterly basis and expects to be able to report statistics on first quarter ridership in April.

New key destinations along the route listed by SMART include Henry Ford Health Macomb clinics, Aspen Creek apartments, Bayview Medical Center, Bayside Shopping Plaza, Redwood townhomes, New Baltimore Trade Center, Altman Plaza, Harbor Oaks psychiatric hospital and 42nd District Court.

Trips run every hour from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays, and every other hour from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Sundays.

SMART is supported by federal and state funding, local contributions through a transit property tax millage from opt-in communities and bus fares.

Macomb County voters approved the existing public transportation millage that supports SMART in November 2022. The millage will be levied at a rate of .95 mills through 2026. The owner of a home with a market value of $300,000 pays about $142 annually.

For more information about SMART services, visit smartbus.org.

