MN: SMART to celebrate a decade of dedicated service

Dec. 27—Next week SMART will reach its 10th year providing public transportation in the communities it serves.

Started on Jan. 2, 2014, SMART ran in Mower, Freeborn and Steele counties. Two years later, in 2016, SMART began serving Waseca county. In total, SMART covers nearly 2,300 square miles providing access to public transportation to over 125,000 individuals with a fleet of nearly 35 buses.

SMART reached its first million-ride milestone in October of 2018 and then hit two million rides in March of 2023, all thanks to the dedication of nearly 70 staff, 11 of whom have been with SMART since day one.

Over the next several weeks and months, SMART will be celebrating its anniversary by handing out items to passengers, as well as doing other random give-aways such as free rides. Stay tuned to the SMART Facebook page for all the happenings at SMART!

Ridership requests or questions about services can be directed to the dispatch team at SMART by calling 1-855-SMART-B1 (855-762-7821) or [email protected]

