LA: New Orleans RTA cutting bus service on most routes. Here's why.

Dec. 1—The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority plans to slash the frequency of its bus service in January, a move that officials say is aimed at overcoming problems with its aging fleet and worker shortages.

CEO Lona Edwards Hankins told a City Council committee on Thursday her agency must cut frequency of stops by 20%. Reductions in service are expected on 20 of 27 bus routes, which will bring bus frequency to levels "slightly below" what is now available on weekends.

The report underscored the difficulties faced by the RTA with increased ridership since the pandemic and operational challenges that have piled up over the years. In recent months, on-time rates have tumbled, according to data given to the City Council. And some of the RTA's unionized workers have complained about employee retention and low morale under Hankins, who took over as head of the agency in March.

12-year life

Hankins argued that service reductions were necessary because of a "maintenance challenge": There is a shortage of diesel mechanics, and many RTA buses are nearing the end of their useful life. Of its current fleet of 126 buses, the RTA is retiring eight buses and taking 10 out of active service, raising its number of inactive buses to 24. Inactive buses will be available during emergencies.

The Federal Transit Administration says transit buses age out after 12 years. Hankins said most of the RTA's buses were purchased between 2008 and 2012, and that 74 need to be replaced.

"We took a strong look at how many vehicles we need for pullout and how many we have available on any given day," Hankins said. "Repair, preventative maintenance — all of those things are required as it relates to being reliable."

Cuts in January

Schedule changes will be posted Jan. 2 and will take effect by the middle of January. Cuts are not expected on overnight service. RTA said it hasn't determined what wait times between pickups will be under its new schedule.

The cutbacks come as New Orleans' transit network is seeing rebounding ridership at the same time that COVID-era federal relief funding is ending.

Setting aside the disruptions of the pandemic, the situation represents the toughest challenge for RTA leadership since the public transit system ended its decade-long contract with a private operator, Transdev, to oversee the agency in 2020.

'Morale crisis'

At the City Council transportation committee meeting Thursday, Hankins and RTA officials also faced a range of criticisms from members of the United Labor Union Local 100, which counts about 40 RTA administrative employees as members.

Operations supervisor Jermaine Tucker said low worker retention, inadequate mechanic training and a lack of communication between management and employees has contributed to a "morale crisis." He said previous route and schedule changes made without employee input have led to the system's current problems.

"Riders now have longer wait times, longer rides and [fewer] routes," Tucker said. "There's more and more pressure on fewer and fewer buses, creating our current situation where if one bus breaks down it causes far more problems than it should."

RTA spokesperson David Lee Simmons responded that the agency was working with union leaders on their concerns: "RTA is committed to working with the supervisors and all staff to make the RTA a great place to work and provide for families."

Ferry cutbacks

Agency officials said they will reduce services on the Algiers ferry starting Jan. 14 if a $3 million budget shortfall is not covered.

Morning departures, now 6 a.m., will change to 9 a.m. The last departure time for Algiers will change from 10:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Here are the bus routes that will see reduced run times:

— #3-Tulane-Elmwood

— #8- St. Claude-Arabi

— #9-Broad-Napoleon

— #11-Magazine

— #27- Louisiana

— #31-Leonidas-Gentilly

— #32-Leonidas-Treme

— #51- St. Bernard-Claiborne

— #52-Paris-Broadmoor

— # 55-Elysian Fields

— #61-Lake Forest Village de L'Est

— #62-Morrison-Bullard

— #66- Hayne Loop

— #67- Michoud Loop

— #84-Galvez-Lower 9

— #91-Jackson-Esplanade

— #103-General Meyer Local

— #105-Algiers Local

— #14A- Garden Oaks-Sullen

— #14B- Garden Oaks-Woodland.

The RTA plans two public meetings to explain the service changes:

— Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. — RTA board room , 2817 Canal St.

— Dec. 18, 2 p.m. — New Orleans Public Library, 219 Loyola Ave.

