CA: Study: Fixing traffic woes in San Gabriel Valley will take 7 rapid bus routes and $635 million

Dec. 2—A plan to relieve traffic in the San Gabriel Valley, along with providing faster connections to Long Beach and Orange County, includes proposals for seven bus rapid transit (BRT) projects that prioritize bus travel on existing thoroughfares, according to a new study.

The San Gabriel Valley Transit Study, sponsored by the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments and LA Metro, looked at the area between the 60 and 10 freeways and was released at workshops on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29. It proposes either fully dedicated BRT lanes or "bus only" lanes with traffic signal priorities over automobiles.

After looking at 15 bus projects, the study narrowed down the list to seven: three along east-west corridors and four north-south projects. "The north-south bus routes were found to be most effective," said Brent Ogden, engineering, transportation and design consultant from Kimely-Horn. Ogden worked on the 2 1/2-year study and spoke about its emerging concepts at a virtual presentation Nov. 29.

Getting the most attention from cities and transportation nonprofits was Rosemead Boulevard, also designated as State Route 19.

The study proposed either bus priority lanes or a full-fledged BRT with buses in dedicated, separated lanes and curbside stations for loading and paying fares for 26 miles, stretching from the Sierra Madre Villa A-Line station in Pasadena to where it becomes Lakewood Boulevard and ending in Long Beach.

" The Gateway Cities Council of Governments have a vision for a BRT connection from the southern boundary of the San Gabriel Valley all the way through to Long Beach," said Roy Choi, manager of transportation for the SGVCOG.

Rosemead Boulevard is a good choice because it has a very high level of traffic and a BRT or priority bus lanes will draw high demand for service, the study found.

"A BRT or enhanced bus service along this 26-mile corridor would seamlessly connect the San Gabriel Mountains to the Pacific Ocean, various Metro and Metrolink rail lines, major employment hubs, large medical centers, colleges and universities (and) the Long Beach Airport," wrote Move LA, a nonprofit supporting mass transit options in Los Angeles County, in an email.

That option would be like having a north-south mass transit line in the middle of the region — where none exists today.

"It is quite a large right-of-way and it mirrors some of the freeways. "It makes sense by connecting almost a dozen cities," said Eli Lipmen, executive director of Move LA on Friday, Dec. 1.

The nearest north-south options are the 710 Freeway, which runs from Long Beach but ends abruptly near Alhambra and Valley Boulevard, or the 605 and 57 freeways to the east. The other is the J (Silver) line, a BRT along the 110 Freeway between the South Bay to downtown Los Angeles.

A BRT here would be similar to the G ( Orange) Line running east-west in the San Fernando Valley, Lipmen said. "A BRT is the one most like rail. It has more frequency, more reliability and you tap (pay) at the station, not on the bus. We would love to see a bus rapid transit but we could see a dedicated bus lane."

Two other north-south bus projects would connect the San Gabriel Valley to Orange County.

One would have 16 stations and travel along Azusa Avenue, Colima Road and Fullerton Road into north Orange County, where passengers can connect with Orange County Transportation Authority buses.

Another would run from the APU/Citrus Avenue A-Line Station along Citrus Avenue, Grand Avenue and Diamond Bar Boulevard to State College Boulevard in Orange County, with 15 stations.

A fourth north-south concept would run from the Monrovia A Line station, down Myrtle Avenue, Peck Road and Beverly Road into Whittier.

The three east-west BRT options are as follows:

—Los Angeles Union Station to downtown Pomona Transit Center via Valley Boulevard

—The E (Expo) Line's Atlantic Station to downtown Pomona via the 60 Freeway

—The E Line Atlantic Station to downtown Pomona via Valley Boulevard, Colima Road and Golden Springs Road

The east-west BRT conceptual lines would fill the need of mass transit across the southern end of the San Gabriel Valley roughly from Los Angeles to the San Bernardino County border. This need came about after LA Metro killed the extension of what was then the Gold Line train easterly along the 60 Freeway to City of Industry. Instead, the extension route is planned to go south with the terminus in Whittier.

Foothill Transit, which operates the blue-and-white buses in the San Gabriel Valley, Montclair and in DTLA, has a "strong interest" to operate those east-west BRT lines identified in the study, Choi said.

As part of the study, 400 people answered a survey about their transportation habits. About 15% don't have access to a car and 70% traveled more than 5 miles to work. A majority said they would ride buses more frequently if there was faster, more frequent service. Many answered that buses need to be cleaner and safer.

About $635 million will be raised for implementing the study recommendations from existing county transportation tax measures but that money won't be fully available until 2035, Choi said.

LA Metro has submitted a grant application to the federal government for $130 million to go toward completing environmental reviews and final engineering study in order to jump start some of the projects, Choi added.

"Now, they can plan. But there are ways to accelerate it with state and federal dollars," Lipmen said. He also advocates creating a way to funnel annual, existing tax revenues into funding transportation improvements, such as a BRT on Rosemead Boulevard.

The study and its recommended bus enhancement projects will go before the LA Metro board in the spring, Choi said.

