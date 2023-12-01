TX: Greyhound leaving downtown Houston, with all service headed to East End depot

Nov. 28—Downtown Houston's much-maligned Greyhound bus terminal will be empty Thursday, as the bus operator shifts service to an East End location.

Greyhound on Tuesday confirmed all buses will operate out of the 7000 Harrisburg location, near 69th Street, effective Nov. 30. The location will have 24-hour self-serve ticket sales for buses bound for New Orleans and Dallas, but also mean the nation's largest intercity bus company no longer serves the downtown of the fourth-largest city.

"The Houston market remains one of the most important in the country for Greyhound," Gilda Brewton, regional vice president for Greyhound, said in a statement. " The Harrisburg Boulevard location will enable us to continue to provide convenient and affordable bus travel for Houstonians and those (who) live in the surrounding area."

The downtown location, 2121 Main St., has been the terminal of intercity bus transit for decades, at least since 1990 when service at another hub on Texas Avenue east of the central business district ceased.

During that time, however, it also sowed controversy as one of a handful of locations in the city with the most police responses and some high-profile crimes such as a 2011 standoff that injured two police and led the suspect to shoot himself dead.

As development between the central business and Midtown converged, developers sought the site for potential changes, with many saying the bus depot's days were numbered.

The East End location, meanwhile, retains some of the connections often critical for bus travelers. The station is at the end of Metropolitan Transit Authority's Green Line light rail, and steps from the Magnolia Park Transit Center. A handful of smaller bus carriers, many serving Mexico, operate in the vicinity.

