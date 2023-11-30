FL: MCAT ridership is up after a year of free fares. Route changes coming soon, county says

Nov. 29—BRADENTON — Manatee County's public transit system is set to launch new and updated bus service routes in an effort to provide better service to and from work.

The updated service begins Saturday, according to a news release. County officials say buses will run more often along key corridors and job centers.

Since November 2022, the bus has been free for all riders, instead of the usual $1.50 fare, as part of a pilot program. According to the latest data, MCAT's monthly public transit ridership is up 57% over last year.

"The more people who know about it, the more people are using it," said Commissioner George Kruse, who pushed for the 18-month free fare pilot program last year.

"People are being burdened by gas prices, insurance costs and rent," he said. "I think you're going to see more ridership, especially as we make these routes more efficient and faster."

The county spends $20 million each year to operate the bus system, according to the budget. Based on last year's ridership, fares would have brought in about $1.9 million. Most public transit systems are money-losing services, fare or no fare.

MCAT's fare-free program is set to expire at the end of April, but Kruse said he would like to see the free buses become permanent in Manatee County.

"It's an all-around successful program," he said.

Here's what to know about the new routes:

Updated MCAT bus routes

Of the 18 routes in the MCAT system, the following will change starting Saturday:

Route 99: The bus running between downtown Bradenton and downtown Sarasota along U.S. 41 will run more frequently through the day. The bus will run every 20 minutes in partnership with Sarasota County Breeze Transit.

Route 3: The bus route along Manatee Avenue and State Road 64 will run every 30 minutes, Monday through Saturday. But between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Route 3 will end near 75th Street West and Village Green Parkway. Riders will need to use the new Route 304 to visit Anna Maria Island.

Route 304: This new route will serve Manatee Avenue between Manatee Public Beach and Village Green Parkway every 30 minutes. Transfer from Route 3 will occur in the parking lot next to Wawa, 7481 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.

Route 16: The bus that runs along 15th Street East between DeSoto Square Station and Tallevast Road will no longer stop at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. Riders heading to the airport will have to transfer at U.S. 41 and Tallevast Road. This route will continue to be hourly.

Route 75 (Beach ConneXion Shuttle): This route from 75th Street West to Manatee Public Beach will operate only on Sundays and holidays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More information

For more details on MCAT routes and services, visit www.MyManatee.org/MCAT.

