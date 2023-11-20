MN: All RPT routes returning to Second Street Southwest transit center on Monday

Nov. 17—ROCHESTER — Buses will return to the Downtown Transit Center on Monday, Nov. 20.

Rochester Public Transit announced Friday afternoon the reopening of all lanes on Second Street Southwest will allow routes to use the dowtown stops.

The transit stops were relocated to Central Park in September due to street and utility work that caused Second Street lane closures between Broadway Avenue and Fourth Avenue Southwest. The change Monday means no city buses will be stopping at Central Park.

A map of the Downtown Transit Center showing where each route stops is available on the RPT website, rptride.com.

