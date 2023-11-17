AZ: Mountain Line routes 2 and 4 see reduced service as staffing shortage continues

Nov. 16—Effective Monday, Nov. 20, Mountain Line is reducing services on Route Two and Route Four due to ongoing staffing shortages, the transit agency announced Wednesday.

Those routes will continue to operate on a weekend schedule for frequency, but with the weekday span of service.

The reduction means that the routes will start and end at approximately the same time they currently do on weekdays, but buses will not run as often.

The morning and afternoon Route Two deviations to Gemini Road/BASIS are operational, but the times are slightly different due to the reduced schedule. Full weekday schedules for Route Two and Route Four can be found on the Mountain Line website.

"In order to prioritize service reliability for our riders and work-life balance for our staff, we made the difficult decision to reduce service on two Mountain Line routes," said Mountain Line CEO and General Manager Heather Dalmolin in a statement. "Service cuts are a last resort, and we will focus our efforts on recruitment and retention so we can restore full service in a sustainable manner."

___

(c)2023 The Arizona Daily Sun (Flagstaff, Ariz.)

Visit The Arizona Daily Sun (Flagstaff, Ariz.) at www.azdailysun.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.