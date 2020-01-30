MI: Kalamazoo Metro asks voters for tax increase on March ballot

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo County Metro Transit Authority will ask voters in March to approve an increased tax to support the area’s public transit system.

During the March 10 presidential primary election, voters will be asked to consider a five-year, 0.9-mill millage tax to help fund public transportation. If approved, the new millage will replace the current 0.75-mill tax, which was approved by voters in 2015 and expires in 2020.

If approved by voters at the increased rate, the tax would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $45 per year, according to information on Metro’s website.

Metro Executive Director Sean McBride said the increase will help Metro maintain the same level of service as state reimbursement rates decrease.

The transportation system is funded by four main sources of income, McBride said. Voter-approved millages make up 36% of Metro’s operating funds. Other funds come from federal and state grants and fares. As state reimbursement rates decrease and costs to operate increase, he said, Metro needs voter approval of a higher local tax rate to continue offering the same level of service to riders, including Sunday and evening rides.

“We are very optimistic we can maintain the same level of service,” McBride said.

The state reimburses Metro a percentage of every dollar spent with funds raised through the statewide gas tax, McBride said. In recent years that reimbursement rate, which has been as high as 34%, is projected to decrease to less than 31%, or 31 cents for every dollar spent, he said.

When comparing Metro’s budgets from year to year, the total dollar amounts expected from the Michigan Department of Transportation have increased. But McBride explained that increases in the system’s operating expenses coupled with anticipated decreases in the reimbursement percentages result in a “gap” in revenue, prompting the need to seek additional funding through the local property tax.

According to surveys done by Metro, over 70% of riders use the bus system five days of week with 88% not having a vehicle of their own to get to work, doctor appointments or shopping. In 2019, more than 2.8 million rides were taken.

“We are really proud to provide over 2.8 million rides last year,” McBride said. “It’s an essential service for people."

Residents help fund the system with two millages, McBride said. A countywide millage of 0.3145-mills helps fund Metro Connect, an on-demand ride system, while the millage request on the ballot in March funds the fixed-route bus system, he said. The countywide millage was approved in 2016 and will go back to voters in 2021, McBride said.

With their funds, Metro plans to make improvements at the about 750 bus stops located in the urban areas of the county, including making the stops safer and more accessible for riders with disabilities, McBride said.

Voters in Kalamazoo, Parchment, Portage and the townships of Comstock and Kalamazoo will vote on the millage request. Voters in the eastern portion of Oshtemo Township will also vote on the millage.

In 2012, voters approved a 0.6-mill levy to support the transportation system, which was approved by voters again, at an increased rate of 0.75 mills, in 2015.

