PA: EMTA buses no longer welcome inside West Erie Plaza

Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority buses will stop picking up and discharging passengers in the West Erie Plaza parking lot after the property's owner expressed safety concerns.

David Bruce
Erie Times-News
Jan 29th, 2020
An EMTA bus pulls away from the West Erie Plaza in Millcreek Township on Jan. 20, 2011.
An EMTA bus pulls away from the West Erie Plaza in Millcreek Township on Jan. 20, 2011.
CHRISTOPHER MILLETTE FILE PHOTO/ERIE TIMES-NEWS

EMTA officials were notified about the issue in late 2019 and the changes will take effect Saturday.

Chris Conrad, the managing director of VCG Properties, which owns the Millcreek Township plaza, said recent and future development at the plaza have made bus travel less safe in the north end of the parking lot.

VCG Properties has created a new outparcel near West Eighth Street where EMTA buses currently travel, Conrad said in an email.

"The cross parking traffic pattern, speed, vehicle weight and irregularity of entry/exit points have presented concerns for patron safety," Conrad said.

EMTA CEO Jeremy Peterson said he was advised that, starting Feb. 1, EMTA buses would not be permitted in the parking lot. LIFT vehicles, which provide EMTA's paratransit service, will still be allowed to pick up and discharge passengers in front of the plaza's stores and offices.

"We've been serving the West Erie Plaza for years without any incidents," Peterson said. "We understand that they have put a lot of money into development in that plaza. We also understand asphalt and that vehicle weight, just like snow, can create potholes."

Starting Saturday, bus route 30 will no longer stop in the West Erie Plaza, Peterson said. Instead it will stop on West 12th Street just south of the plaza, Peterson said.

Routes 31 and 32 will pick up and discharge passengers adjacent to the West Erie Plaza on West Eighth Street and Pittsburgh Avenue.

An EMTA bus shelter will remain at the north end of the plaza's parking lot but it will be rotated to face West Eighth Street, Conrad said.

"We have provided for the continued housing of a bus depot in the same location until such a time as an appropriate bus pull-off can be installed," Conrad said in the email.

The Presque Isle Express, a bus route that starts at the plaza and travels around Presque Isle State Park in the summer, will return in 2020, Peterson said.

"We are assuring people that we will still have the P.I. Express," Peterson said. "Maybe this is an opportunity to make it bigger and better."

David Bruce can be reached at 870-1736 or by email. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ETNbruce.

