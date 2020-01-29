NY: Major CitiBus expansion planned for the next decade

Expanding bus services to the BOCES Technical Center and the Target store on outer Arsenal Street. Adding a route to Fort Drum and Calcium. Further expansion throughout Jefferson County.

Craig Fox
Watertown Daily Times, N.Y.
Jan 29th, 2020

Jan. 27--WATERTOWN -- Expanding bus services to the BOCES Technical Center and the Target store on outer Arsenal Street. Adding a route to Fort Drum and Calcium. Further expansion throughout Jefferson County. 

Connecting with the public transit systems in St. Lawrence and Lewis counties.

These recommendations were included in a plan recently adopted by the Metropolitan Planning Organization -- a group consisting of city, county and state Department of Transportation officials who look at transportation issues.

The seven-member committee, consisting of Department of Transportation, Jefferson County and city officials, believes that the plan will fill the north country's public transportation needs for the decade to come.

The group had worked on the Watertown-Jefferson County Area Transportation Council Transit Study for more than two years.

It will now be up to the city to put the plan into action, said John D. Peck, a Jefferson County legislator who chairs the MPO.

"It's a solid report," he said.

The New York consulting firm of Nelson Nygaard put together the long-range plan.

"It will be implemented over several years," said City Public Works Superintendent Patrick W. Keenan, who oversees the CitiBus system.

Under the MPO plan, the bus system would be expanded from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. to offer riders service to and from work. It now runs from 7 a.m. to 6:35 p.m.

The 92-page transportation study also recommends a year-round expansion into Adams, Carthage/Black River and the Watertown International Airport in Dexter in the first phase of the plan.

Under the second phase, it would add another route to the commercial area near Fort Drum and connect the system to Lewis County into Lowville and to Gouverneur in St. Lawrence County. Seasonal routes to Clayton and Sackets Harbor for the summer tourist season could be included later.

Mr. Keenan believes that the expansion on outer Arsenal Street and to Fort Drum will be the first parts of the MPO plan implemented, with the changes depending on the availability of funding.

Currently, CitiBus consists of five bus systems that loop in different areas of the city. Seven full-time drivers and a mechanic are employed by the system.

At the same time the MPO plan was approved, the city also is about to embark on its own new plan for CitiBus by hiring a mobility manager who would work on filling the gaps needed for the system.

Plans call for the city to contract with the Volunteer Transportation Center to manage the bus system as an outside contractor to develop routes, decide how to get the service to people who need it and to seek state and federal funding. The city will continue to run CitiBus on a day-to-day basis.

The city went through a Request for Proposal, with the Volunteer Transportation Center submitting the only proposal. Using volunteer drivers, the VTC already provides people with transportation to medical appointments in all three counties.

The VTC would be responsible for developing the MPO plan, develop routes and determine the cost to put it into place, according to Mr. Keenan.

The city has been told that there's more than enough funding out there that would be used to pay for itself. CitiBus now relies on state and federal funding, but it does not make a profit.

In recent years, the VTC has managed the public bus system in St. Lawrence County under the mobility manager model and just started doing the same in Oswego County. The Lewis County bus system also is run by a mobility manager.

VTC Executive Director Sam Purington said he's been urging the city to go with the mobility manager concept for 10 years because it would help the bus system grow and provide the services needed for its ridership.

Frank Doldo, the VTC's mobility manager in St. Lawrence County, said the idea is to get the system to be "efficient and sustainable," helping students pursue their education, getting people to their jobs and providing access for medical appointments.

He works with human service agencies and the private sector so that public transportation "fills the gaps," he said. It's been important to connect students at the three colleges and universities in St. Lawrence County with the system, he said.

In St. Lawrence County, the mobility manager model works, Mr. Doldo said.

Ridership has grown from 885 trips in 2018 to 4,800 last year, with 66 percent of its riders using it to get to work and 18 percent for educational purposes.

Watertown's mobility manager could do the same for CitiBus, Mr. Doldo said.

For months, Jason Traynor, a frequent user of the bus system, has attended City Council meetings advocating for CitiBus to expand to give "more access for all people."

He'd like to see expansion along Arsenal and Coffeen streets and the service to be offered until about 9:30 p.m. so people can get home from work at night.

"My idea is that it would be a revenue maker for the city," he said.

In the coming weeks, he plans to conduct his own study and complete a survey to see what people want from their public transportation system.

With the talk of making changes, CitiBis is already making several improvements that will make it easier for riders to use the bus system.

Last spring, the city put six new buses on the road. Three new bus shelters are joining the 15 that are already up, and 60 signs will be installed all over the city that will be at designated bus stops.

During the 2018-19 fiscal year, 125,109 riders took CitiBuses, an increase of 1,433 from the year before.

Fares are $1.50 for adults and 50 cents for children under age 12. Transfers are free. Riders can also get a $40 pass for unlimited use.

Recently, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith told city staff that the city should look at fare increases, since the last one was five years ago.

___

(c)2020 Watertown Daily Times (Watertown, N.Y.)

Visit Watertown Daily Times (Watertown, N.Y.) at www.watertowndailytimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.


More in Bus
Mci D4500 Commuter Coach
MCI receives first order from San Diego MTS
The agency has ordered 24 CNG D4500 Commuter Coaches.
Jan 28th, 2020
Metro Houston
Harris County Metro announces accessibility upgrades to its Downtown Transit Center
The 16-year-old facility will receive new sidewalks and bus platforms and improved access ramps and braille signage.
Jan 28th, 2020
DART bus riders will be given a survey to complete upon boarding the bus.
North Central Texas transit agencies to begin surveys to gauge demand, meet needs
The region’s bus and rail riders have been asked to provide input to improve North Central Texas’ systems.
Jan 28th, 2020
A rendering of a future stop on CDTA&apos;s River Corridor/Blue Line BRT project.
Albany and Jacksonville BRT projects secure a combined $43.5 million in CIG funds
CDTA’s River Corridor BRT was awarded $26.9 million and JTA’s First Coast Flyer Southwest Corridor BRT was awarded $16.6 million.
Jan 28th, 2020
Gov. Cuomo&apos;s proposed legislation would expand the job titles of transit workers covered under law from attacks.
Gov. Cuomo intros legislation to expand protection of transit workers
Customer assistance personnel, signal system repairers and track cleaners, among others, would be protected by law from forceful physical contact.
Jan 28th, 2020
Bus driver Eddie Torain waits for passengers at the Marion Transit Center in downtown Tampa. The Hillsborough transit agency said it will do a better job tracking driver attacks to help develop strategies for dealing with them.
FL: Bus agencies struggle to keep track in wake of driver attacks
Tampa Bay’s two largest transit agencies haven’t reported to their board members how many driver attacks occur and how serious they are -- data that could be vital to helping leaders understand the problems their drivers face and how to fix them.
Jan 28th, 2020
Toronto Pearson Airport and Toronto Union Station are connected by the Union Pearson Express; an agreement between Metrolinx and GTAA will explore other transit connections to the airport.
Metrolinx, GTAA sign cost-sharing agreement to study improved transit-airport connections
Metrolinx and the Greater Toronto Airports Authority are building on their shared commitment of improving how people move to and from the airport.
Jan 27th, 2020
Officials cut the ribbon for a ceremonial opening of Platform C at Union Station in Springfield, Mass.
Officials celebrate “final link” to Springfield, Mass., Union Station restoration project
ADA improvements to Platform C mark the final phase in the project designed to transport Union Station into a multimodal transportation hub.
Jan 27th, 2020
OK: Norman buses may get facelift
Norman's public transit buses could become rolling works of art depending on how negotiations go to rebrand them.
Jan 27th, 2020
Jane At Division Transit Credit Fta
TriMet receives federal CIG grant for Division Transit Project
The $87.4-million grant will help construct a 15-mile bus rapid transit line that connects Portland’s Central Business District to Gresham.
Jan 24th, 2020
Fort Bend
Fort Bend County celebrates ribbon cutting of new public transportation facility
The $21-million facility is a one-stop shop for the county’s transportation department including its administrative, operations, maintenance, fuel depot and bus washing functions.
Jan 24th, 2020
Momentum Dynamics And Link Transit
Momentum Dynamics and Link Transit extend electric bus wireless charging agreement through five-year contract
Momentum Dynamics will outfit 10 new Link Transit electric buses with wireless charging receivers.
Jan 24th, 2020
King County Metro
King County Metro announces proposals for bus and light rail integration in north King County driven by community guidance
The initially released proposals will update bus service to integrate to new Link stations as Sound Transit extends its light-rail system.
Jan 24th, 2020
Keolis to operate Exo temporary bus service in Montreal area
The 12-month contract will take effect on March 30, 2020, and includes an option for two renewals of up to six additional months.
Jan 24th, 2020