NY: Major CitiBus expansion planned for the next decade

Jan. 27--WATERTOWN -- Expanding bus services to the BOCES Technical Center and the Target store on outer Arsenal Street. Adding a route to Fort Drum and Calcium. Further expansion throughout Jefferson County.

Connecting with the public transit systems in St. Lawrence and Lewis counties.

These recommendations were included in a plan recently adopted by the Metropolitan Planning Organization -- a group consisting of city, county and state Department of Transportation officials who look at transportation issues.

The seven-member committee, consisting of Department of Transportation, Jefferson County and city officials, believes that the plan will fill the north country's public transportation needs for the decade to come.

The group had worked on the Watertown-Jefferson County Area Transportation Council Transit Study for more than two years.

It will now be up to the city to put the plan into action, said John D. Peck, a Jefferson County legislator who chairs the MPO.

"It's a solid report," he said.

The New York consulting firm of Nelson Nygaard put together the long-range plan.

"It will be implemented over several years," said City Public Works Superintendent Patrick W. Keenan, who oversees the CitiBus system.

Under the MPO plan, the bus system would be expanded from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. to offer riders service to and from work. It now runs from 7 a.m. to 6:35 p.m.

The 92-page transportation study also recommends a year-round expansion into Adams, Carthage/Black River and the Watertown International Airport in Dexter in the first phase of the plan.

Under the second phase, it would add another route to the commercial area near Fort Drum and connect the system to Lewis County into Lowville and to Gouverneur in St. Lawrence County. Seasonal routes to Clayton and Sackets Harbor for the summer tourist season could be included later.

Mr. Keenan believes that the expansion on outer Arsenal Street and to Fort Drum will be the first parts of the MPO plan implemented, with the changes depending on the availability of funding.

Currently, CitiBus consists of five bus systems that loop in different areas of the city. Seven full-time drivers and a mechanic are employed by the system.

At the same time the MPO plan was approved, the city also is about to embark on its own new plan for CitiBus by hiring a mobility manager who would work on filling the gaps needed for the system.

Plans call for the city to contract with the Volunteer Transportation Center to manage the bus system as an outside contractor to develop routes, decide how to get the service to people who need it and to seek state and federal funding. The city will continue to run CitiBus on a day-to-day basis.

The city went through a Request for Proposal, with the Volunteer Transportation Center submitting the only proposal. Using volunteer drivers, the VTC already provides people with transportation to medical appointments in all three counties.

The VTC would be responsible for developing the MPO plan, develop routes and determine the cost to put it into place, according to Mr. Keenan.

The city has been told that there's more than enough funding out there that would be used to pay for itself. CitiBus now relies on state and federal funding, but it does not make a profit.

In recent years, the VTC has managed the public bus system in St. Lawrence County under the mobility manager model and just started doing the same in Oswego County. The Lewis County bus system also is run by a mobility manager.

VTC Executive Director Sam Purington said he's been urging the city to go with the mobility manager concept for 10 years because it would help the bus system grow and provide the services needed for its ridership.

Frank Doldo, the VTC's mobility manager in St. Lawrence County, said the idea is to get the system to be "efficient and sustainable," helping students pursue their education, getting people to their jobs and providing access for medical appointments.

He works with human service agencies and the private sector so that public transportation "fills the gaps," he said. It's been important to connect students at the three colleges and universities in St. Lawrence County with the system, he said.

In St. Lawrence County, the mobility manager model works, Mr. Doldo said.

Ridership has grown from 885 trips in 2018 to 4,800 last year, with 66 percent of its riders using it to get to work and 18 percent for educational purposes.

Watertown's mobility manager could do the same for CitiBus, Mr. Doldo said.

For months, Jason Traynor, a frequent user of the bus system, has attended City Council meetings advocating for CitiBus to expand to give "more access for all people."

He'd like to see expansion along Arsenal and Coffeen streets and the service to be offered until about 9:30 p.m. so people can get home from work at night.

"My idea is that it would be a revenue maker for the city," he said.

In the coming weeks, he plans to conduct his own study and complete a survey to see what people want from their public transportation system.

With the talk of making changes, CitiBis is already making several improvements that will make it easier for riders to use the bus system.

Last spring, the city put six new buses on the road. Three new bus shelters are joining the 15 that are already up, and 60 signs will be installed all over the city that will be at designated bus stops.

During the 2018-19 fiscal year, 125,109 riders took CitiBuses, an increase of 1,433 from the year before.

Fares are $1.50 for adults and 50 cents for children under age 12. Transfers are free. Riders can also get a $40 pass for unlimited use.

Recently, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith told city staff that the city should look at fare increases, since the last one was five years ago.

